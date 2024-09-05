Bizarre Tractor-Trailer Crash Partially Shuts Down Virginia Interstate

A Virginia highway was partially shut down after a collision that vertically upended a tractor-trailer, backing up traffic for miles.

Henrico Police said the westbound lanes of Interstate 64 near Interstate 295 were closed on Thursday afternoon “due to an accident involving a tractor trailer.”

This photo shows the trailer of a semi-truck standing on end against a heavily damaged highway sign.

“Please find alternate routes if traveling through the area as crews work to safely reopen the interstate,” police urged.

According to local reports, traffic was backed up for several miles due to the incident. Troopers told media the driver was charged with reckless driving. Credit: Henrico Police via Storyful