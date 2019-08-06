Bjorg Lambrecht: 'Young talent' dies after cycling crash during Tour of Poland

A promising Belgian cyclist has died following a crash on stage three of the Tour of Poland.

Bjorg Lambrecht, 22, fell in the final 100km (62 miles) of Monday's stage from Chorzow to Zabrze and was taken to hospital.

According to Cycling News, he crashed into a concrete culvert and was taken to hospital by ambulance but died during surgery.

His team later confirmed on Twitter: "The biggest tragedy possible that could happen to the family, friends and teammates of Bjorg has happened... Rest in peace Bjorg."

The Tour of Poland added: "There are no words to describe this tragedy. Bjorg Lambrecht passed away during following an accident on today's stage.

"Our thoughts are with His Family, Friends, Team and the whole cycling community. #tdp2019".

The Lotto-Soudal rider was competing in his second season on the WorldTour and had been regarded as one of his nation's most promising young talents.

Stars of the cycling world paid tribute to Lambrecht on Twitter following the news.

South African cyclist Daryl Impey wrote: "Very saddened to hear about Bjorg Lambrecht today. He was talented but more importantly a nice person. He will be missed by many."

Mark Cavendish, who currently rides for UCI WorldTeam Team Dimension Data, added: "Such an incredibly sad day here in Poland and across the cycling world. To the family, friends and teammates of @bjorg_lambrecht, all our thoughts and sympathies are with you. Rest In Peace Bjorg. May your star continue to shine as brightly as it did in cycling."

Two-time Olympic gold medallist Geraint Thomas said: "Devastating news. My thoughts with all Bjorg's family and friends. So so sad."

Born in Ghent, Belgium, Lambrecht was named in the startlist for the 2018 Vuelta a Espana and caused surprise when he won the opening stage of the Ronde de I'lsard in 2016.