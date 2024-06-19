Black Barbie, Netflix, review: an interesting moment in toy history treated with po-faced reverence

It’s a bit late for me to be saying this but: can we all stop overstating the significance of Barbie? She’s a plastic doll, not Emmeline Pankhurst. Barbie doesn’t inspire little girls to become doctors or astrophysicists or airline pilots. I loved combing her hair and changing her outfits, but even as a young child I realised that she didn’t offer much else. Anyway, I preferred Sindy.

Black Barbie (Netflix) is a 90-minute documentary capitalising on the interest in last year’s Barbie movie, and giving us a little piece of history. The original Barbie, blonde-haired and blue-eyed, was produced in 1959. Many iterations followed, but it wasn’t until 1980 that Mattel created the first black Barbie.

This was an important development, because children like to play with dolls in their own image. I still remember the delight of finding a brunette Sindy. For African-American children in the US, the issue went far deeper. Famously, psychologists Kenneth and Mamie Clark conducted an experiment in the 1940s in which they showed a white and a black doll to black children, and asked them to choose the “bad” doll. The majority chose the black one, such was their lack of self-esteem and the level of their internalised shame in an era of segregation.

Mattel comes out of this documentary rather well. First, it helped to finance a community-owned business in South Los Angeles which produced black dolls. Then it introduced black friends for Barbie, before hiring the African-American designer Kitty Black Perkins to create a black Barbie. More recently, prominent black women have had Barbies made in their image, including ballerina Misty Copeland and producer – of Bridgerton and this very film – Shonda Rhimes.

Writer-director Lagueria Davis has a personal interest in the story, as her aunt was an employee at Mattel. Unfortunately, she and Rhimes have taken what is at times a fun and informative film, and made it self-indulgent, over-long and at times ridiculously po-faced.

A never-ending list of people you’ve never heard of appear on screen to talk about Barbie. A bunch of academics have an earnest discussion about the cultural significance of the doll, and one speaks of disrupting “the violent institutions, the violent structures, the violent dolls [and] doll-like worlds that exist because of the long legacy of colonialism”. Steady on. She’s only a doll.