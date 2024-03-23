Black Bear Comes Out of Hibernation to Sun and Snow in South Lake Tahoe

A black bear was spotted emerging from its winter den in South Lake Tahoe, California, on March 22.

Video captured by Toogee Sielsch, known on social media as Tahoe Toogee, shows the bear taking a look around as it comes up out of the snow.

“A Tahoe area black bear emerging from its winter den, a hollowed out tree stump buried under the snow, on a glorious Tahoe afternoon!” Sielsch wrote in posts on social media. Credit: Toogee Sielsch via Storyful