Black bin collections 'may be cut to once a month'

Black bin collections could be reduced and recycling days cut as part of city council measures to save money.

Residents in Bristol could have general waste collected once every four weeks, rather than fortnightly, under plans revealed in a leaked document obtained by the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Recycling collections could also be cut to “less frequently than weekly” under an option for one wheelie bin for all reusable materials.

Bristol City Council needs to make savings amid rising waste service costs the document says.

The council also wants to improve recycling rates, the document adds.

It reads: “Through changes in regulation and increasing operational, inflation and investment costs, our waste and recycling service is facing an additional bill of £5million to £9million per year.

“Without cost reductions we may need to reduce services and performance standards.

“This amount will be reduced if we can recycle more and waste less.”

Householders will be asked for their thoughts on reducing black bin days from fortnightly to every three or four weeks as part of a consultation starting on 18 November, although this is yet to be announced.

The proposals follow a decision by South Gloucestershire Council to cut collections of non-recyclable household waste from every two to every three weeks.

The leaked document says Bristol City Council will ask residents if they would like the current arrangements to stay the same or choose from three alternatives.

The first is a larger sack for card and paper and a large sack for plastic and cans instead of a box.

The second is for one wheeled bin for each recycling material – card and paper, plastic and cans, and glass – which would each be collected alternately every week, ensuring each is picked up three-weekly.

And the third is for one larger capacity wheelie bin for all paper, card, plastic and cans mixed together, collected less than weekly, although the document does not say how often this would be.

