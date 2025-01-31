Black boxes recovered from crashed plane in Washington DC

Emergency units respond to aeroplane wreckage in the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington Airport - Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Investigators have recovered the black boxes from the passenger jet that crashed into a military helicopter over Washington DC.

The black boxes, which record data that could be used to determine the cause of the disaster, were dredged up from the Potomac River on Thursday.

Every commercial aircraft must contain two black boxes - one to record electronic instructions onboard such as airspeed and altitude and another to keep a log of what the pilots are saying.

A preliminary report about the incident is expected within 30 days.

National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) member Todd Inman said the military helicopter was equipped “with some form of recording devices and those will be read either by DOD or by us”.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the NTSB and the Department of Defense have agreements to share data on those recorders.

It comes after a Federal Aviation Administration report found that staffing levels in the air traffic control tower at Washington DC’s Ronald Reagan National Airport were “not normal for the time of day and the volume of traffic”.

The controller who was directing helicopters was also instructing planes, even though these jobs are typically assigned to two people, The New York Times reported.

American Airlines Flight 5342 was approaching the Reagan National Airport on Wednesday evening when it crashed into an army Black Hawk helicopter and plunged into the Potomac River.

All of those onboard both aircraft, including the three service members, were killed in the process.

Donald Trump, the US President, appeared to suggest diversity hires of air traffic controllers could have caused the crash in a press conference on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senator Maria Cantwell said the dead also included citizens from Russia, the Philippines and Germany, and Chinese state media Xinhua reported two Chinese citizens had been killed.

02:06 AM GMT

That’s all for today

Thanks for following our live coverage on the aircraft crash.

We will be back in the morning to bring you the latest on the disaster.

02:00 AM GMT

Why jet crashed into helicopter is unclear

US authorities said it was not yet clear why the regional jet crashed into the Army helicopter.

National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigators said they would have a preliminary report within 30 days.

Investigators recovered the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder from the Bombardier CRJ700 aeroplane, NTSB said.

The agency has begun collecting wreckage, including portions of the helicopter, and is storing it at a hangar at Reagan National.

ADVERTISEMENT

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said both aircraft had been flying standard flight patterns on Wednesday and there had been no breakdown in communication.

“Everything was routine up to the point of the accident,” Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin said.

11:05 PM GMT

Army helicopter was short-staffed, says former Black Hawk pilot

A former army pilot said that the Black Hawk helicopter that crashed into a passenger jet over Washington DC was short-staffed.

Elizabeth McCormick, who has flown Black Hawk helicopters in the area the crash took place, told CNN that in her opinion, there “should be a minimum of four” crew members on board - one more than were on the flight.

Ms McCormick also questioned the use of night vision goggles that the troops are understood to have been wearing, saying: “It’s a very cluttered airspace in terms of the lighting...it’s easy to get a little bit disorientated.”

10:46 PM GMT

Full passenger list expected tomorrow afternoon

A full list of passengers aboard the flight which plummeted into the Potomac River has not yet been released as officials scramble to notify the victims’ families.

ADVERTISEMENT

Laura Kelly, the Kansas governor, has asked federal officials about the victims’ names and was hopeful the full list will be released on Friday, The New York Times said.

“There are some folks who were on that plane who were from overseas and so that’s partially the reason for the delay,” Ms Kelly said at a press conference.

She added that transport safety chiefs anticipated “we’d likely have the manifest sometime tomorrow afternoon”.

10:20 PM GMT

‘Pray for Ian’: Family of flight attendant pay tribute

Ian Epstein, a North Carolina-based flight attendant, was among the four crew members who died aboard flight 5342, his wife confirmed on social media.

Debi Epstein announced her husband’s death with a “heavy heart and extreme sadness” and asked friends to “pray for Ian” as she made her way to Washington DC with her family.

She wrote on Facebook: “It is with a very heavy heart and extreme sadness that myself along with our children Hannah Epstein and Joanna Epstein and his sister Robbie Epstein Bloom her husband Steven Bloom and nieces Andi and Dani inform you that Ian Epstein was one of the flight attendants on American Airlines Flight 5342 that collided last night when they were landing in DC.

“Please pray for Ian and our family as we travel to DC . We will update when plans are made.”

Ian Epstein was one of the four crew members who died aboard last night’s flight from Kansas to Washington DC

10:01 PM GMT

Plane crash captain dreamed of being a pilot

The captain of the plane that exploded over Washington DC last night had wanted to be a pilot when he was three years old, his aunt said.

Jonathan Campos, 34, was one of four crew members aboard the flight from Kansas to Washington DC last night when it colliding with a military helicopter, killing all those on board.

Discussing her nephew’s childhood dreams, Beverly Lane told The New York Times: “I think he wanted to be free, and be able to fly and soar like a bird.”

Mr Campos had reportedly worked for PSA Airlines, which operated the American Airlines flight, for the past eight years.

09:49 PM GMT

‘Asra was everything to us’: Families pay tribute to their loved ones

Hamaad Raza was texting his wife, Asra, as her flight started its descent into Ronald Regan internation airport in Washington DC.

She said she would be landing in about 20 minutes, then Mr Raza, 25, never heard back.

“Asra was everything to us,” Hashim Raza, Mr Raza’s father said. “And now my son is a widower at 25. What do I say to him? They planned to have children, they were so much looking forward to that.”

The couple met at Indiana University Bloomington, where she studied corporate finance and was a straight-A college student.

Mrs Hussain Raza later earned her master’s degree in public health from Columbia University and got a job with a consulting group in Washington, with the goal of working in public health, her father-in-law said.

Mr Raza snr. said: “All she wanted to do was help people, and DC, she thought, was the place to achieve her goals.”

09:04 PM GMT

Better staff more important than reducing flights, says Trump

Donald Trump has dismissed suggestions that too many flights are moving through airspace near Washington DC, claiming instead that the solution is “very smart people running the flights”.

The president said that air traffic controllers who “aren’t good” either end up with “too many [flights] coming in and they can’t handle it” or leave passengers in the air “circling the airports”.

The airspace along the Potomac River poses some of the most complex challenges in aviation safety across the entire United States, with military craft sharing the space with a huge volume of passenger jets.

08:57 PM GMT

AOC hits back Trump over blaming DEI policies for tragic plane crash

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the New York congresswoman, has hit back at Donald Trump over the president’s claims that DEI policies were partly responsible for last night’s plane crash over Washington DC.

“It’s not DEI - it’s him. And Elon [Musk] too,” she said on X, claiming Mr Trump and his newly-appointed adviser’s gutting of the aviation safety committee during his first week back in office was to blame.

Ms Ocasio-Cortez, who is known for her strident take downs on social media, went on to criticise Mr Trump for his “buyout” of federal workers, after government employees were this week offered a payout if they refused to return to work.

It comes amid reports that air traffic control at Washington National Airport was understaffed last night when the tragedy took place.

08:45 PM GMT

Fox News reporter’s friend among the victims

Los Angeles-based Fox News presenter Bill Meleugin has revealed that the wife of his friend was among the victims of the plane crash over Washington DC.

“It is with great regret that I can confirm a friend of mine, Wendy Shaffer, lost her life in the AA plane crash last night,” Mr Meleugin wrote on X.

The reporter described the mother-of-two as an “incredible wife” to her husband, Nate, and said he was “heartbroken” for his friend.

Wendy Shaffer (left) was one of the 67 who died in last night’s plane crash over Washington DC

A statement shared on behalf of his widowed friend described Ms Shaffer as “the best wife, mother, and friend that anyone could ever hope for”.

“I’m still waiting to wake up from this nightmare, but I fear this is the truth,” the statement read. “I love you endlessly! Rest in peace, my love.”

08:35 PM GMT

Pictured: Ice skating club pays tribute to crash victims

The Skating Club of Boston has released the images of its athletes who were killed aboard flight 5342 on their return from a training camp in the Midwest.

The club lost six people - two athletes, their parents and two coaches - in the tragic crash.

Doug Zeghibe, CEO and Executive Director of the club, said in a statement: “Our sport and this Club have suffered a horrible loss with this tragedy.

“Skating is a tight-knit community where parents and kids come together 6 or 7 days a week to train and work together. Everyone is like family.

“We are devastated and completely at a loss for words.”

Jinna Han was one of six members of the Boston Skating Club to lose her life - The Skating Club of Boston

Spencer Lane was among the athletes who lost their lives while returning from a skating training camp - The Skating Club of Boston

08:24 PM GMT

Transport chiefs to brief victims’ families later today

The families of those who died aboard flight 5342 will be briefed by transport chiefs later today, a National Transportation Safety Board spokesman said.

“We normally try to do this before media events, but in this case, they’re still arriving,” Todd Inman of the agency said at a press conference. “Our family assistance specialists are already working closely with local officials and others to help assist them in their efforts to support everyone that’s affected by this accident.”

Mr Inman said that loss of life in an aviation accident is “very unusual in the United States”, adding that the agency’s investigation will be done “factually” and “accurately”.

“Our heart-filled sorrow goes out to everyone that’s affected,” he said. “It affects us, affects everyone around us. There are a lot of people hurting today.”

08:13 PM GMT

Pictured: Investigators sift through wreckage

Investigators gather pieces of wreckage along the Potomac River - AFP/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds

08:06 PM GMT

Flight data recorders not recovered

US transport chiefs have said the planes flight data recorders have not yet been recovered.

Jennifer Homendy said the hubs were “still in the water” as divers continue their recovery efforts.

08:01 PM GMT

US transport chiefs pledges to leave ‘no stone unturned’ in investigation

The chair of the National Transportation Safety Board has pledged to leave “no stone unturned” in its investigation into the crash between a passenger jet and military helicopter near Washington DC last night that left 67 people dead.

Jennifer Homendy, the agency chief, said there would be a “whole of government effort” to look into the causes of the disaster.

Todd Inman of the agency said that it would produce a preliminary report “within 30 days” and reused to speculate about the “probably cause” of the accident at this time.

07:55 PM GMT

Press conference begins

A press conference with the national transportation safety board at Regan Washington National airport has got under way.