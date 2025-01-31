Afternoon Update: black box recovered after US plane crash; email stuff-up mocks doctors; and David Beckham’s underwear shoot

Wreckage from the American Airlines flight that collided with a military helicopter near Washington DC.

The cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder have been recovered from the plane involved in a fatal mid-air collision with a US military helicopter in Washington DC.

All 67 people onboard both aircraft died, with as many as 14 skaters and coaches, including two 16-year-olds and a married pair of world champions, believed to be on the American Airlines plane.

Authorities said it was too soon to determine the causes of the disaster, despite earlier claims that the staffing levels in the air traffic control tower at the time of the fatal collision were “not normal”. The National Transportation Safety Board has pledged to release a preliminary report within 30 days.

We look at some of the most striking images from January – including this photograph of Lisa Ashdown cutting kangaroo paw to sell from her property in rural Victoria, which was razed in bushfires last year.

“God help us in the future. We are going to have a workforce of clinical marshmellows!”

An email calling resident doctors “a workforce of clinical marshmellows [sic]” has been sent in error by a medical administration manager at a New South Wales hospital. The local health district apologised for the stuff-up, as the doctors’ union called the message “tone-deaf” and “unacceptable”.

Authorities have texted thousands of potential victims targeted by online scammers, who used dating apps to trick them into fake relationships, and deceive them into transferring money.

David Beckham is modelling in his underwear again, this time at 50. Tim Dowling believes the move will cause “a shift in the acceptable minimum standards for the male physique”, just when he thought that maybe the dad bod was back in style.

