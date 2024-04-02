Black buildup, no hairnets earn Triangle restaurant ‘B’ grade: Sanitation scores (4/2)

The News & Observer publishes a weekly roundup of restaurant sanitation scores to keep you up-to-date on the health grades at Triangle dining spots.

Sanitation scores and their corresponding letter grades are used in North Carolina to assess restaurants’ adherence to rules and standards intended to mitigate and prevent the spread of food-borne illnesses.

You’ve likely seen sanitation grade cards at restaurants you’ve visited, and The N&O previously explained what those scores mean and how they’re calculated.

Here are sanitation scores in Triangle counties for the week of March 27 to April 2.

Wake County sanitation scores

The Wake County sanitation grades database shows that 69 restaurant inspections were completed March 27 to April 2.

▪ All restaurants received an A grade, or a score of at least 90%.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Wake County at wake-nc.healthinspections.us.

Durham County sanitation scores

The Durham County inspection management system shows 11 restaurant inspections were completed March 27 to April 2.

▪ Most restaurants received an A grade.

▪ One restaurant received a B grade, or a score of at least 80% but lower than 90%.

Bonjour Banh Mi & Tea (2121 TW Alexander Dr. #111 in Morrisville) received a score of 87.5% during an inspection on March 27.

The restaurant was in violation of 16 standards. Of these, six were considered critical violations.

Violations included finding employees preparing food without hair restraints and black build up on the walk-in cooler gasket.

Some violations were corrected during the inspection.

The restaurant previously scored 96.5% in November 2023 and 98.5% in August 2023.

▪ No restaurants received a C grade, or a score of at least 70% but lower than 80%.

▪ No restaurants received a failing grade.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Durham County at bit.ly/3pVQfpG.

Orange County sanitation scores

The Orange County inspection management system shows that 11 restaurant inspections were completed March 27 to April 2.

▪ All restaurants received an A grade.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Orange County at bit.ly/3eQqpxc.

Johnston County sanitation scores

The Johnston County sanitation inspections database shows that 15 restaurant inspections were completed March 27 to April 2.

▪ All restaurants received an A grade.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Johnston County at johnston-nc.healthinspections.us.

Chatham County sanitation scores

The Chatham County inspections management system shows that that eight restaurant inspections were completed March 27 to April 2.

▪ Most restaurants received an A grade.

▪ One restaurant received a B grade, or a score of at least 80% but lower than 90%.

Gov’s Fusion Cantina (50050 Governors Dr. in Chapel Hill) received a score of 85.5% during an inspection on March 28.

The restaurant was in violation of 15 standards. Of these, six were considered critical violations.

Critical violations included observing two employees enter through the rear kitchen door, put on gloves and start working with food without first washing their hands. The inspector also found containers of pimento cheese and pico that did not have the date marked on them, and an employee said they were both three days old.

Some violations were corrected during the inspection.

The restaurant previously scored 95.5% in October 2023.

▪ No restaurants received a C grade, or a score of at least 70% but lower than 80%.

▪ No restaurants received a failing grade.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Chatham County at bit.ly/3JfiHwq.

