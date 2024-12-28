Black cancer patients in England less likely to feel supported in hospital, says charity

The survey also found that people living with a disability alongside cancer were less likely to feel supported.

Black cancer patients and people living with a disability are less likely to feel they are getting enough support while receiving treatment in hospital, according to analysis by a leading charity.

Analysis of the 2023 National Cancer Patient Experience Survey for England by Macmillan found that 71% of black patients with cancer feel like they are getting enough support with their overall needs while in hospital, compared with the national average of 76% of patients.

According to the survey, black patients were also less likely to say that their family or carers were involved in treatment decisions as much as they would like them to be, at 75%, compared with 80% of white patients.

The survey also found that people living with a disability or another long-term condition alongside cancer were less likely to feel like they are getting enough support with their overall needs during their cancer treatment, at only 61% of cancer patients who have autism, 68% of those with a mental health condition, 69% of those with a neurological condition such as epilepsy, and 70% of those with a learning disability. This is in comparison to 77% of people who do not have another long-term condition.

The survey adds to the current inequalities seen in cancer care across England. A previous study found that ethnic minorities and young people require more visits than other people to the GP before being diagnosed with cancer.

Steven McIntosh, the chief partnerships officer at Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “These figures are yet more evidence of the unacceptable variations in people’s experiences of cancer care. It shouldn’t be the case that who you are and where you live affects whether you receive the support that’s right for you.

“Better is possible. We welcome the Westminster government’s recent commitment to a national cancer plan. A central aim of this plan must be ensuring fair access to life-saving cancer care for communities who currently have the worst experiences.”

Saffron Hanson, at the Can You C Me project, which aims to address disparities in cancer care for people from minority ethnicbackgrounds, said: “These findings highlight a pressing need for equity in cancer care, particularly for Black communities who report significantly lower support and involvement in treatment decisions. Through the Can You C Me project, we are working closely with south London’s black and minority ethnic communities to amplify their voices, identify systemic barriers, and drive meaningful change.

“Our mission is to ensure that every patient, regardless of ethnicity, receives culturally sensitive care that meets their needs and those of their families. Together, we can show that better is not only possible but essential.”

Nicola Boyd, a black British woman who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023, spoke of her experience speaking to consultants and doctors in regards to her diagnosis: “It’s so hard to advocate for yourself when you are unclear what things mean, and if you have specific needs,” she said.

“I was lucky that my medical team eventually got to know me and understand I am an individual, but I still felt I was put under pressure to have treatment that I was unsure of.

“I respect the NHS, but people shouldn’t have to navigate their diagnosis and treatment like a maze and raise their voices to push for answers beyond the generic responses and get a more personalised treatment plan. There simply should not be a one size fits all approach to cancer care.”

An NHS spokesperson said: “Patient experience of care is incredibly important to the NHS, which is why we commission the National Cancer Patient Experience Survey to help us improve services.

“While black people with cancer and people with a long-term condition rated their overall experience of care nearlynine out of 10, we are committed to addressing their concerns while supporting our staff who are treating a record number of patients.”