Black CNN Analyst Slammed as Anti-Black Over Trump Support

CNN analyst Shermichael Singleton was accused of “anti-blackness” during a Thursday discussion of Donald Trump’s promise to implement “mass deportations” on his first day in office.

Singleton was on CNN This Morning’s post-election edition discussing what went wrong and right between Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and president-elect Trump.

When CNN anchor John Berman asked Singleton and pro-Kamala Harris guest Michael Blake about providing a path to citizenship for migrants, things got heated.

Singleton called providing citizenship an “interesting topic” and proceeded to cite a 1988 paper by Harris’ economist father in which he conflated an influx of illegal immigration with competition for lower-skilled workers.

“And I thought that was fascinating,” said Singleton, adding that he “certainly” understands if Trump’s administration uses the argument as a basis for immigration policy.

“I think most Americans would say, well, that’s an approach that seems logical. I can understand it as systematic,” he added. “It makes a lot of sense. You’re not harming people or ripping people across or families apart.”

Blake called the structure of Singleton’s argument “very concerning” and accused him of “anti-blackness.”

“Let’s be very clear. There is one entity that has been pushing this, and this is Donald Trump,” said Blake, “And that is why Democrats have to counter that every step–.”

Singleton cut in, “Well, Michael, John, I mean, most Americans are worried about immigration. I didn’t use an anti-Black policy. Michael, you’re not talking to Donald Trump.”

Blake shot back at Singleton, arguing that he only used Harris’ father as an example because he is Black.

Singleton responded, “I can list a litany of examples, Michael, let’s not call B.S. this morning. Immigration is a problem.”

Playing referee, Berman then cut in and cut off the segment to go to a break. “We got to end this discussion here. We will have it. We will have it over the next several months,” said Berman. “And it very much seems the next several years for Michael.”

However, the exchange was only the latest example of flaring tempers and fingers being pointed in the wake of Harris’ sweeping loss.