Will there be a Black Doves series 2?

Black Doves may have only just been released but it is delighting viewers thanks to Ben Whishaw and Keira Knightley's winning partnership.

The Netflix series follows Helen Webb (Knightley), a politician's wife who is actually a deep undercover spy, and Sam Young, an assassin living in exile in Europe. Sam is pulled back in to protect Helen when she is at risk of exposure after the Chinese ambassador dies under mysterious circumstances and three seemingly unconnected people are killed in London, one of whom has a connection to her.

Created by Joe Barton, the series has left the door open for the possibility of more seasons so how likely is it that viewers will see Knightley and Whishaw return? Here is what we know, but be warned there are spoilers for season 1 in this article.

Has Black Doves been renewed for season 2?

Black Doves was given an early renewal by Netflix, so there is more to come. (Netflix)

The good news is that yes, Netflix has already renewed Black Doves for a second season. In a rare move the streamer announced its intentions to continue the series at the Edinburgh TV Festival in August, long before it was even released.

Netflix did not confirm any other information about from the early renewal, but what we do know is that production companies SISTER and Noisy Bear will return to make the new season.

How does Black Doves set up season 2?

Black Doves ends with Sam killing those involved in the murders of Helen's lover Jason and two others, putting the target on his back rather than hers. (Netflix)

Black Doves ends with the reveal that the Chinese ambassador was killed accidentally by his daughter Kai-Ming's boyfriend, Trent Clark, who used his crime family connections to cover the whole thing up. He also had Helen's lover Jason (Andrew Koji), tabloid journalist Phillip (Thomas Coombes) and Kai-Ming's friend Maggie (Hannah Khalique-Brown) killed out of fear they would expose him.

Helen spent the whole season determined to get revenge on the person who killed Jason, and she threatened to kill Trent when she found out the truth. His mother warned that if he was killed then there would be hell to pay from her crime family, and in the rising panic Sam pulled the trigger on Trent, his mother, and her bodyguard to protect Helen.

This means that Sam now has a target on his back, which could jeopardise his recently mended relationship with Michael (Omari Douglas). On the flip side, his decision to spare Hector Newman (Luther Ford) when he was a child after assassinating his family worked in his favour, as Hector asked him to become his bodyguard.

Helen's husband is set to become Prime Minister, so series 2 could well explore the possibility of her cover being blown once more. (Netflix)

Helen, meanwhile, remains a part of the Black Doves despite attempts made to terminate her, and her husband is now set to become Prime Minister.

Season 2 could certainly explore what's next for both characters, if Sam has a target on his back it will be up to him and Helen to keep the Clark crime family from retaliating against them and their loved ones. While Helen's secret life could well be revealed now that her husband is taking the most important position in the country.

Black Doves season 1 is out now on Netflix.