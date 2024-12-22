Black Doves star teases Bridgerton Season 4 as she discusses filming Netflix hit alongside Nicola Coughlan

(PA)

Rising star Isabella Wei, known for her role as Kai-Ming in Netflix's Black Doves, is stepping into a very different world with her upcoming role in Bridgerton.

The 20-year-old actress will play Posy Li, the kinder, chatty younger sister of Rosamund Li, who is vying for Benedict Bridgerton’s heart in season four.

Reflecting on her new role, Wei shared her excitement about joining the beloved series. “So I am currently shooting season four of Bridgerton and that is, and has been an amazing journey and I’m really excited for it,” she told The Standard. “I’m very excited for people to see the character, very different from [Black Doves].”

Netflix has teased that Season four will focus on Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson), the artistic second son, who despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, loathes the idea of settling down, until he meets his match at a masquerade ball.

Alongside Wei, the season introduces Katie Leung as Lady Araminta Gun and Michelle Mao as Rosamund Li. Yerin Ha will portray Sophie Baek, Benedict's love interest, described as the enigmatic "Lady in Silver."

Wei revealed how warmly she was welcomed by the cast: “That was the most pleasant surprise is coming into an environment where everyone knows each other but feeling so welcomed already.”

Wei joins the cast of Bridgerton for season four (Netflix)

She also had high praise for Nicola Coughlan, who portrays Penelope Featherington in the series and was the focus of last season’s storyline: “She is amazing.

“I love her, she’s the sweetest person and as sweet as her character is, she is even sweeter in person.”

Teasing her role as Posy to avoid spoiling the plot for those that haven’t read the book, Wei coyly said: “It’s a love story. My character goes on a nice journey, she’s sweet and funny - and I love her”.

The actress plays Kai-Ming (R) in Black Doves (Netflix)

While Bridgerton is on the horizon, Wei’s recent success in Black Doves has catapulted her into the spotlight. The star plays Kai-Ming, the party girl daughter of the Chinese ambassador.

The spy action series, which has been topping Netflix’s global charts, sees Wei sharing the screen with British acting royalty like Keira Knightley, Sarah Lancashire, and Ben Whishaw.

“It was so much fun, the cast is absolutely incredible,” the Hong Kong actress said of working alongside such seasoned stars.

“It was crazy to be in a room surrounded by so many super, super talented actors, not only that but they are all equally as sweet as they were experienced and new how to work with a camera so it was constantly like being in a room with superstars.”

Black Doves is available to stream now on Netflix