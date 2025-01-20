Black Eyed Peas Cancel 2025 Las Vegas Residency Due to 'Current Circumstances': 'We Can't Wait to See You Again'

The multi-platinum supergroup's shows were supposed to kick off at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on Feb. 15

The Black Eyed Peas won't be getting it started in Las Vegas anymore.

On Sunday, Jan. 19, the multi-platinum supergroup announced on Instagram Stories that they would be canceling their Las Vegas residency due to "current circumstances."

"To our dearest Peabodies," the statement began. "It is with a heavy heart that, in light of current circumstances, our Las Vegas shows will not be moving forward as planned."

They added: "Ticket providers will issue full refunds automatically. Stay tuned for updates on future performances by following us — we can't wait to see you again."



Black Eyed Peas/Instagram Black Eyed Peas cancel residency in Las Vegas

Related: Will.i.am Wasn't Sure He'd Enjoy Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. He Left Feeling 'Energized and Inspired'

ADVERTISEMENT

In September 2024, the Black Eyed Peas announced their inaugural residency on the Las Vegas Strip.

Called "Black Eyed Peas: 3008 The Las Vegas Residency," the shows were scheduled to take place at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in February.

"Our first residency in Las Vegas gives Black Eyed Peas the opportunity to do what we do best, to dream up something brand new and creative that pushes the boundaries of the live show experience," Will.i.am said in a statement at the time.

The hip-hop outfit was slated to perform 15 dates scattered through February, March and May.

In addition to Will.i.am, Apple de Ap, Taboo and J. Rey Soul (who joined in 2018 after Fergie left the group), it was revealed that an artificial intelligence presence named "Vida" would be a new member of the band.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We predicted this in 2009 with ‘The E.N.D.’ album and the avatar personality in the video and the character on our album cover,” Will.i.am. told USA TODAY in September 2024. “When I was running around the projects as a kid in L.A. and Apple was running around in the Philippines, to think that we would have the first AI member of a globally recognized urban pop-hip-hop group … man.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Lisa Lake/Getty Apl.de.Ap, will.i.am, and Taboo of the band Black Eyed Peas in August 2024

Related: Black Eyed Peas and DaBaby Set to Perform at 2020 MTV Video Music Awards

He further explained that "Vida" would not be a "hologram."

“With a hologram, you have to experience it with a hologram projector, so you could only do that when the show is in Vegas,” Will.i.am, 49, told the publication. “When we have an AI member of the Black Eyed Peas, you can engage and communicate 24/7 … our member of the group will be patched into every band member, stage hands and the audience, if they want to engage with her.”

Reps for the Black Eyed Peas have not responded to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Read the original article on People