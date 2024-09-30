Black History Month: your guide to the best cultural events in London

October is Black History Month in the UK: a time to celebrate and reflect on the legacy of black trailblazers, culture and communities that have all shaped London’s history.

And there’s a lot on. The capital is buzzing with talks, musical events, and interviews with fascinating people from across the diaspora. Here’s our guide to what’s happening: and which cultural events you need to know about.

October 2 – Make Your Own African Print Fabric Rag Wreath with BykalaX

Celebrate black history and creativity with this workshop on making rag wreaths. Led by London artist Kala Paul-Worika, you’ll be creating your own using vibrant African prints and fabrics. Even better, attendees can take home a lovely piece of art.

Leyton Green Gallery, tickets here

October 3 and 16 – ‘Stories by the Fire Exhibition’ of Art & Culture

This immersive experience invites guests to Greenwich for an exhibition that celebrates the visual art of black communities – in particular the impact of black British creativity on the UK and the diaspora. There’ll also be a series of events and workshops that will be held throughout the show.

Firepit Art Gallery and Studios. No.2 Upper Riverside, tickets here

October 3 – Brixton Poets Celebrate Benjamin Zephaniah

(Ian West/PA) (PA Archive)

Celebrate the legacy of the legendary late poet Benjamin Zephaniah at this event. Born in Birmingham, Zephaniah spent time in Brixton before making Newham his home. This event brings together local schools, poets and some of his friends for an evening that coincides perfectly with National Poetry Day.

Brixton Library, tickets here

October 4 – Pegasus Opera Legacy and Hope Concert

The Pegasus Opera Company has been supporting and nurturing talented artists of African, Caribbean and Asian heritage for more than 30 years. Come and join them at Clapham Library for a concert featuring top classical singers, performing songs inspired and composed by the black diaspora: including opera, gospel and musical theatre.

Clapham Library, tickets here

October 5 and 19 – City of London: Slave Trade Money Trail Tour

The Transatlantic Slave Trade made the UK stupendously wealthy, but at an unimaginable cost. With 12 million slaves transported across the ocean from Africa, the money it brought in helped build the City of London and the British Empire. This new tour seeks to bring that history into the spotlight.

Royal Exchange, tickets here

October 5- 6 – Black Culture Market

Come and support Brixton’s black-owned businesses. This cultural market offers food, fashion, traders, books, art and more, as well as supporting emerging entrepreneurs with the chance to gain some visibility in the area.

Department Store, 248 Ferndale Road, Brixton, information here

October 6 – Neneh Cherry: A Thousand Threads

The inimitable Neneh Cherry will be taking to the stage at the Southbank Theatre to discuss her new memoir and her life in music. Considering that she first shot to fame in 1988 with her song Buffalo Stance – and has since gone onto work with artists including Cher, Peter Gabriel and Four Tet – there’s a lot to discuss.

Southbank Centre, tickets here

October 6 – Apex Zero: Drummer Warrior Storyteller

(Akil Wilson)

Drummer Warrior Storyteller brings together musicians, dancers, poets, visual and sonic artists for a powerful hip-hop dance production. Created by multidisciplinary artist Apex Zero, with collaborators across several fields, the show functions as a living album, telling the story of African Caribbean perspectives, exploring themes of oppression and liberation and pushing the boundaries of what a music album can be.

EartH Hackney, tickets here

October 10 – Billy Waters is Dancing

Mary Shannon is bringing the forgotten black celebrity Billy Waters back into the spotlight. A fixture in Regency London, he fought in the American War of Independence, lost his leg and became a flamboyant busker outside West End theatres. Now a new book is shedding light on his life: come along to hear about a remarkable man.

Bow Street Police Museum, tickets here

October 16 – Ancestral Futures Presents: Guinea Talks with Falle Nioke

Musician Shumba Maasai joins singer and percussionist Falle Nioke – who is celebrated for his mastery of traditional instruments like the Gongoma, Bolon and Cassi – for a talk about all things music and culture. Nioke has collaborated with Johan Hugo, Congo Natty and Sir Was in his career: it’s sure to be a fascinating interview.

Kindred, tickets here

October 19 – Classically Black

Ayanna Witter Johnson (Misan Harriman)

Set up by Black Lives in Music, this is a day of events exploring the experience of being a minority in classic musical, as well as championing the work of black artists and creators past and present. A series of events will be on throughout the day, including the chance to hear two newly commissioned works by black British composers Pete Letanka and Jason Yarde with the BBC Symphony Orchestra, as well as music workshops and a bespoke show with the artist and composer Ayanna Witter-Johnson.

King’s Place, information here

October 19 – Pete Rock

One of the most legendary figures in hip-hop history is back in the capital for an unforgettable gig. Known for his contribution to Nas’ iconic album Illmatic, he’s also worked with the Wu-Tang Clan and Rakim over his career. Fusing jazz with east-coast hip hop, this is a rare chance to see one of the godfathers of the genre in action.

Jazz Café, Camden, tickets here

October 19 – Tooting Black History Walk

Part of Wandsworth’s Black History 365 programme, this guided tour of Tooting showcases the vibrant black history of the borough. From Bob Marley to Sadie Crawford (aka the lost woman of British jazz), the streets have been home to many a music superstar, including Little Richard and Sam Cooke, who swung by for Tooting Granada. Come along on this free walk to find out more.

Tooting Broadway, information here

October 22 – The Wickedest with Caleb Femi

Award-winning poet Caleb Femi is a name to be reckoned with: a writer, director and photographer, he has directed for HBO, the BBC and Netflix, worked with Louis Vuitton, Dior and Mulberry and worked as the Young People’s Laureate for London. He has also just released his new poetry collection, The Wickedest: a minute-by-minute depiction of a night at a legendary house party. Join him in celebrating its launch with a discussion about the collection.

West Norwood Library, tickets here

October 24 – L’Bogle Ouverture

In 1968, Jessica and Eric Huntley found the legendary black bookshop L’Bogle Ouverture in West Ealing. Renamed in 1980 after black activist Walter Rodney, it was one of the first places in Britain where people could buy books discussing black history, politics and culture. It was a publishing house and a focus for black activists; now, Jonathan Oates will be tracing and celebrating the history of this remarkable place.

Ealing Central Library, tickets here

October 26 – A Curated Jazz Jam in High Wycombe

Head along to The Front Room in High Wycombe to hear a hand-picked lineup of local musicians play some smooth jazz. Celebrating black British music from across the decades, the event is also open for guest soloists or applications for the house band – find out more below.

The Front Room, 9 Castle Street, tickets here

October 27 – Ghetts Presents: An Evening of Poetry and Music

(Getty Images)

This ought to be one to remember. Co-curator of the London Literature Festival (and grime icon) Ghetts is bringing his unique vision to the Southbank Centre. There’ll be performances from writers and musicians including Yomi Sode, Belinda Zhawi and Namesbliss, as well as a conversation on the links between poetry and rap.

Southbank Centre, tickets here

October 30 – All Jokes Aside

Inspired by the classic cabaret-style comedy clubs in LA, Kindred is hosting an evening combining dinner, drinks and some top comedians. Hosted by Travis Jay (who recently appeared in Netflix hit Supacell), comedians on the night include Aurie Styla, and the multi-award winning Darren Griffiths.

Kindred, tickets here