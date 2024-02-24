How Black History month has slowly made its way to France

Black History month took root in the US in the 1920s before becoming a national event by the mid-1970s. Some members of the African diaspora in France have been trying to import it and, in the last decade, have succeeded in establishing a homegrown version.

Officially observed in the US and Canada each February, and in Ireland and the United Kingdom in October, Black History month is a time to honour the achievements and contributions of key African American figures.

Efforts to launch official celebrations in France, met by mixed reception, have had trouble taking off.

In February 2012, a group led by Maboula Soumahoro, professor of African American studies at the University of Tours, held a series of events.

They later renamed the event Africana Days, and set them around 10 May, marking the 2001 law in which France recognised slavery as a crime against humanity.

Africana Days lasted four years.

​​​Then, in 2018, an informal Black History month was launched in Bordeaux, a former slave port, by the charity Mémoires & Partages, founded by Karfa Diallo.

Since then, there have been annual celebrations in Le Havre, Guadeloupe, La Rochelle and Bayonne.

From 3 to 29 February, events are organised across France, with an additional one in Cotonou, a port city in Benin, West Africa.

The program includes round tables, concerts, exhibitions and other cultural events. The main idea is to highlight the links forged between Africa and Europe.



