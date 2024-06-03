Black Lace singer Colin Gibb dies aged 70

Colin Gibb (left) with fellow Black Lace member Alan Barton, who died in 1995 [BBC]

Colin Gibb, the longest-standing member of pop band Black Lace, has died at the age of 70.

The group were best known for their 1984 novelty hit Agadoo, which reached number two in the UK.

Black Lace also represented the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1979, finishing in seventh place with the song Mary Ann.

Gibb's bandmate Dene Michael confirmed his death to the BBC, describing it as "awful news".

Michael also posted a tribute on Twitter with a picture of himself and Gibb, writing: "Rest in peace my friend, God bless you x."

In a Facebook post, Gibb’s wife Sue Kelly said it was "heartbreaking" to tell fans her "dearest husband" had died.

"I love you Colin, [we] spent 22 years living your Agadoo dream, we were due to retire to Spain on Thursday, you were so happy, so looking forward to our new life, now you’re gone.

"As we used to say, always love you forever."

Black Lace came seventh out of 19 countries at Eurovision in 1979 [Getty Images]

Black Lace were also known for songs such as Do the Conga, Superman, Hokey Cokey, Wig-Wam Bam and I Am the Music Man.

But Agadoo was their biggest success, selling more than a million copies worldwide and becoming a staple of school discos and wedding parties.

The band underwent several line-up changes over the years, and Gibb himself occasionally took breaks from performing with the group.

But cumulatively, Gibb spent more time in the band than any other member, his time with the group spanning several decades.

Last month, Gibb wrote on Facebook of his plans to retire, telling fans: "All good things must come to an end."

He said his final show would be that same week, at a beach hotel in Tenerife.

"Thanks to all of you that have supported Black Lace over the years, and the thousands of friends I have met during that time, since we set out in 1975," he said.

The official Black Lace account said Gibb would be "truly missed by everyone who knew him".