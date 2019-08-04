‘Black Lightning’ Season 3 Premiere Bolts Two Weeks Earlier – TCA

Click here to read the full article.

The Season 3 premiere of Black Lightning next month will move up two weeks from its original date. The latest installment of the network’s DC superhero series will now bow Monday, October 7 at 9 PM, after the Season 2 premiere of All American.

Originally, the network had set an October 21 launch date for the series, which stars Cress Williams as Jefferson Pierce/Black Lightning, Nafessa Williams as Anissa Pierce/Thunder and China Anne McClain as Jennifer Pierce/Lightning. James Remar, Damon Gupton, Christine Adams, Marvin Jones III and Jordan Calloway also star.

More from Deadline

The move was unveiled Sunday during the CW’s TCA session, when network brass also said Black Lightning characters would join their fellow superheroes for the first time in this year’s five-episode crossover event, Crisis on Infinite Earths. That run of episodes will kick off in December.

The series is produced by Berlanti Productions and Akil Productions in association with Warner Bros Television. Greg Berlanti, Salim Akil & Mara Brock Akil, Charles D. Holland and Sarah Schechter are executive producers.

The CW’s fall 2019 primetime schedule kicks off Sunday, October 6 with the series premiere of Batwoman at 8 PM followed by Supergirl at 9 PM. The network’s entire lineup returns that week except Arrow, which bows its eighth and final season Tuesday, October 15.

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.