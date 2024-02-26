Black Lowriders Association cruises into Automotive Museum
The Black Lowrider Association is showcasing its cars at the San Diego Automotive Museum during Black History Month.
The Black Lowrider Association is showcasing its cars at the San Diego Automotive Museum during Black History Month.
Ralph Hendry and Kathy Brandel vanished while sailing off the coast of Grenada.
The Illinois Courts Commission removed Adams County Judge Robert Adrian from the bench Friday after it held a three-day hearing in Chicago in November on a compliant filed against Adrian. Its decision says Adrian “engaged in multiple instances of misconduct" and “abused his position of power to indulge his own sense of justice while circumventing the law.” The commission could have issued a reprimand, censure or suspension without pay, but its decision said it had “ample grounds” for immediately removing Adrian from the bench in western Illinois' Adams County.
For nearly 50 years, Idaho's prison staffers have been serving Thomas Eugene Creech three meals a day, checking on him during rounds and taking him to medical appointments. This Wednesday, some of Idaho's prison staffers will be asked to kill him. Creech's killing of David Jensen, a young, disabled man who was serving time for car theft, was his last in a broad path of destruction that saw Creech convicted of five murders in three states.
Owasso Police Department via YouTubeThe Owasso Police Department has released new surveillance and body camera footage showing 16-year-old Nex Benedict in the hours after they were assaulted and before they died.The videos include security footage of Benedict and other students stacking chairs at Owasso High School and then exiting into the bathroom, where the fight broke out.They also released footage of Nex walking out of school, accompanied by an official.The Owasso Police Department also rel
Ian Elliott, a retired English businessman described as a "pillar" of his community, jailed for 18 years for abusing six teenagers and young men.
Police believe Danny Estalin Maurad-Avecillas may have drugged, robbed and sexually assaulted women waiting on rideshares.
A Bedford, N.S., family says prayers, Facebook friends and bright orange rims all played roles in tracking down their car when it was stolen more than a week ago.Dave Wilson works in Bayers Lake. On Feb. 16, his car — a 2006 Ford Five Hundred — was stolen.He called the police and his wife, Natalie Frederick-Wilson, posted about it on their family's Facebook page, Nova Scotia's Wandering Wilsons. The tips came in fast."Within 10 minutes of me posting it, someone had shared that the manager from t
The remains of a Portland, Oregon, teenager who vanished in the late 1960s have been identified through advanced DNA testing more than 50 years after she went missing, authorities said.
Photo Illustration by Erin O'Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty Images and Courtesy of Catherine HerringWhen Catherine Herring’s husband Mason brought her breakfast in bed one day in April 2022, she wanted to believe it was a romantic gesture. The pair had been fighting—they were currently living apart at his request—but were in marriage counseling, hoping to work things out.She had recently learned that she was pregnant with their third child, and their counselor suggested spending spring break togeth
They woke the sleeping family of seven, including children, sheriff’s officials say.
Three men were arrested in the 1989 killing of a woman in Missouri after someone came forward with a tip over three decades later, authorities said.
A construction worker found her wrapped in a blanket submerged in water, officials said.
A suspect has been arrested in connection to the death of a Kentucky student who was found dead in his dorm room over the weekend at Campbellsville University, according to police. Josiah Kilman, 18, was discovered unresponsive in his Campbellsville dorm room around 1 a.m. local time Saturday morning and was transported to Taylor Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the university said in a press release. On Saturday evening, the Green County Sheriff's Office and Kentucky State Police announced that 21-year-old Charles Escalera was arrested at approximately 5:15 p.m. in connection with Kilman's death, officials said.
The man’s wife and two young children witnessed an intruder gun him down, police said.
No one outside of the Kremlin knows how many Ukrainian children have been stolen from their families since the start of Russia’s unprovoked invasion two years ago. An estimated 500 Ukrainian children have been returned since February 2022, but that’s just a small fraction of the estimated hundreds of thousands of children — ranging in…
Olfa Hamrouni doesn’t know much about her granddaughter; not her favorite toy nor food — is it the pasta the child’s mother loves, or something else? The Tunisian grandmother doesn’t even let her mind go there. “I don’t want to know. What for but more heartache?” she said. For now, she just fights for 8-year-old Fatma. The child has spent virtually all her life with her mother and aunt — Hamrouni’s eldest daughters — raised in detention in Libya, where the women wound up after leaving home as te
GoFundMeIn the latest violence to rock a college campus, an 18-year-old student was found dead in his dorm room at Campbellsville University in Kentucky, and a 21-year-old student was arrested on suspicion of murder after being found hiding in a barn.The victim was identified as Josiah Malachi Kilman, a freshman wrestler from Montana; no cause of death was immediately provided. “Joe and Jessica Kilman received the news this morning that their beloved son Josiah has left this earthly world and ha
The family of two Americans who may have been killed after prison escapees allegedly hijacked their yacht in Granada are clinging to hope the couple might be found alive.
Read this story in Hindi. इस कहानी को हिंदी में पढ़ें.Read this story in Arabic. اقرأ القصة باللغة العربيةWithin 17 days of arriving in Canada, Ali was introduced to methamphetamine."I was lonely and was thinking of suicide," said the international student from Turkey. Ali said he has been using crystal meth on and off since he moved to Saskatoon in 2022. Now, the 23-year-old is working toward recovery but said mental health services in his language and culturally-specific health care are lackin
Police in Georgia have released the name of a suspect now detained in connection to the death of 22-year-old nursing student Laken Riley, whose body was found on the University of Georgia campus this week.