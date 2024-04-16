Black Maternal Health Week event focuses on building mental resilience
Black Maternal Health Week is in full swing here in the Tampa Bay area. It's part of a national movement to highlight the health disparities that Black women and their babies face. And as part of our continued commitment to shine a light on this issue, ABC Action News attended a Black maternal health event hosted at USF on Monday. It was called "The Road to Resilience" and focused on mental health's role in everyone's overall health.