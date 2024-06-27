Black Music Month: YML & Friends

Latest Stories
- Entertainment Weekly
Simon Cowell floored by heavy metal 10-year-old on “America's Got Talent”: 'You turned into this rock goddess'
The "America's Got Talent" judges were shocked by young guitarist.
- BuzzFeed
"We No Longer Accept A Doctor's Note As Proof Of Sickness" —15 Signs Employees Spotted At Work That'll Make Your Blood Boil Over
#1: "Each employee will receive 104 personal days a year. They are called Saturday and Sunday."
- Elle
Travis Kelce Spells Out Exactly What Made Him Fall in Love With Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce kissed and told a lot more about what made him fall so hard for his girlfriend of nearly one year, Taylor Swift.
- The Independent
Piers Morgan confesses what he didn’t enjoy about the Eras Tour
‘Everyone else in our group got uplifting loving messages,’ he writes about the friendship bracelets at the concert
- Hello!
Rita Ora has coined it an itsy bitsy bikini summer once again
Rita Ora just made a case for heatwave dressing in a skimpy bikini. See photos
- Cosmopolitan
Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce Reveal Royal "Warning" They Got Before Meeting Prince William
Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce revealed the royal protocol they got before meeting Prince William at the Eras Tour.
- Hello!
Elizabeth Hurley sets pulses racing in racy strapless bikini
Elizabeth Hurley never fails to impress with an unbelievable bikini photo and she didn't disappoint on Sunday when she donned a strapless number. See photo.
- Hello!
Travis Kelce reveals surprising insight into Princess Charlotte’s real personality
The Princess met Taylor Swift as well as Travis and Jason Kelce backstage at the Eras tour concert alongside Prince William and Prince George
- Hello!
Bridgerton star looks completely different in starring role away from show
Bessie Carter looks so different from her Bridgerton character Prudence in her starring role in UKTV's new period drama. See here…
- People
Catherine Zeta-Jones, 54, Shows Off Her Curves in a Sexy Cutout One-Piece: ‘Caught Me Posing!’
The actress is in full summer mode — and so is her wardrobe!
- People
Katy Perry Takes on Paris in Red-Hot Minidress with Mega Train Featuring Lyrics from Her New Single
The singer was photographed in a bodycon mini with a train longer than a football field inspired by her new song "Woman's World"
- People
Oprah Winfrey Looks Back on 'Hurtful' Moments, Recalls Feeling 'Too Fat to Go' to Don Johnson's Christmas Party
The mogul looks back on how it was a “national sport” to mock her weight, and remembers a particular “comedy bit” that hurt her feelings
- Teen Vogue
Justin Bieber’s Go-To Summer Shoes Are a Pair of Mary Janes — See Photos
He's just like me for real.
- HuffPost
Scarlett Johansson Celebrates Joining Her 1 Dream Franchise After '10 Years' Of Trying
The Oscar-nominated actor jokingly recalled pleading: “I’ll die in the first five minutes! I can get eaten by whatever! I’ll do the craft service!”
- Hello!
Emily Ratajkowski is a denim dream in low-slung jeans
The model took to the streets in a beige ensemble fit for a heated New York summer
- TVLine.com
Jared Padalecki Reflects on His 24-Year TV Run (‘I’m Pretty Tired’) and What’s Not Next After Walker Ends
Jared Padalecki is feeling a bit spent. The actor got his big break on The WB’s Gilmore Girls in 2000 as Rory’s love interest, before moving on in 2005 to star alongside Jensen Ackles in Supernatural. Little did Padalecki know that the series would go on to air for 15 seasons, after which he segued …
- Indiewire
‘Red One’ Trailer: Dwayne Johnson Helps J.K. Simmons’ Santa Get Shredded in Heist Action Comedy
Chris Evans plays a bounty hunter hired by Santa's head of security to retrieve ol' Saint Nick after the Christmas icon gets kidnapped.
- Hello!
King Charles makes big royal change after years of controversy
King Charles hosted a State Banquet for the visiting Japanese royals on Tuesday and the monarch made a big change when it came to his Family Order, which was worn by Queen Camilla
- People
Nicole Kidman Shares Intimate Photo with Husband Keith Urban to Celebrate 18th Wedding Anniversary: 'Forever'
The actress and the country music star tied the knot in Sydney in 2006 and share daughters Sunday and Faith
- Hello!
Avril Lavigne looks unrecognizable in futuristic dress and punky hair
Avril Lavigne, 39, stepped out in Paris on Monday looking unrecognizable as she ditched her signature punk pink aesthetic for a monochrome look to join Ellie Goulding on the front row at Fashion Week.