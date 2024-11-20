Black Ops 6 gets back-to-back updates after divisive season 1 launch

Black Ops 6 developer Treyarch is in damage-control mode, pushing out twin updates in a single day to counter the backlash sparked by the game’s inaugural season.

The two patches are designed to address players’ biggest complaints, from janky movements in Warzone to the withdrawal of stockpiled double XP tokens.

Since the release of season one last week, and the resulting wave of negative feedback, Treyarch has released four minor updates in a bid to squash the game’s bugs. Even for a game that’s frequently getting tweaked, that’s a lot of triage.

Thankfully, the latest patches are relatively small in size, which should come as a relief for players struggling to make room for the unwieldy Call of Duty launcher on their consoles.

Old XP tokens now work in Black Ops 6

The first of the dual patches, released on Tuesday evening in the UK, features one major change: players can now use leftover XP tokens from Modern Warfare 2 and 3 directly on Black Ops 6.

By fixing the issue, Treyarch will be hoping to put to bed a sorry saga that only served to further frustrate disgruntled players. Initially, it seems that legacy XP tokens were unintentionally added to the game due to a visual glitch, only to be quickly nixed.

Patch Notes for our latest update are now available!



▪️ Movement updates to reduce the minimum sprint time required to dive-to-prone or slide

▪️ Fix for being unable to sprint when performing several actions within a short amount of time

— Treyarch (@Treyarch) November 20, 2024

Naturally, this move didn’t go down well with players, who were keen to use them to level up faster. Following the outcry, Treyarch announced it was working on properly integrating the tokens in a future update. In the interim, players were able to use them on Black Ops 6 by activating them on Warzone as part of a stilted workaround.

Now they’ve been fully implemented, you can hopefully cut down that long grind to Prestige Master.

Movement and Zombies Exfil

Meanwhile, the second update addresses movement in Black Ops 6 and Warzone. Treyarch has reduced the minimum sprint time required to perform dive-to-prone or slide. It has also patched an issue that was stopping players from sprinting when performing several actions in quick succession.

What about Zombies? Well, it seems Treyarch has clocked on to the players exploiting the new Directed Mode (which lets you complete complex Easter egg quests more easily) to XP farm and camo farm.

Now, you’ll be forced to exfil after hitting the five-hour mark in Zombies Directed Mode. Of course, there’s nothing stopping you from immediately starting a new session once you’ve extracted. But, taking a breather after five hours of play is probably advisable.

As such, it seems like the new feature is aimed at AFK players looking to grind out XP while away from their consoles or PC.