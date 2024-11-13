Black ops 6 season 1 battle pass: release date, price, rewards and more

Black Ops 6 is set to introduce its first battle pass, stocked full of new skins and weapon blueprints, to mark the start of season one.

Sticking to Modern Warfare III’s playbook, the progressional system will feature three tiers (free, standard, and BlackCell) with different levels of rewards that can be unlocked with earned tokens.

So, even if you don’t spend any money, you will be able to bag some goodies – though the best stuff will be reserved for paying players.

Here’s what you need to know about the Black Ops 6 battle pass including its release date, full list of rewards, and new design.

When is the Black Ops 6 battle pass coming out?

The Black Ops 6 Battle Pass will launch at the same time as season one, on Thursday, November 14.

Set in the aftermath of the campaign, the first content drop features a loose theme (that most players will likely ignore) about the Rogue Black Ops team bartering a deal with a criminal faction.

The good guys need more firepower, while the bad guys want a rival syndicate eliminated.

Cue a blitz of bullets and aerial strikes across a series of new maps, including Area 99 on Warzone.

How much does the Battle Pass cost?

Maintaining the status quo, the Battle Pass will feature a standard tier for 1,100 COD points (CP) or £8.39. Can’t wait to get the later-stage rewards? You can opt for the BP bundle for 2,400 CP (£16.79), complete with 20 tier skips.

The BlackCell Battle Pass tier can be unlocked for £30 or by upgrading to the Black Ops 6 Vault Edition (Activision)

Meanwhile, BlackCell will set you back the equivalent of £30, so it may be worth upgrading to the Black Ops 6 Vault Edition for the same price (if you haven’t already).

This way, you’ll unlock the ultra-premium tier on top of all the rewards that come bundled in the deluxe version of the game, including:

The Hunters vs. Hunted Operator Pack featuring skins for Adler, Park, Brutus, and Klaus

The Mastercraft Weapon Collection (five weapons)

The GobbleGum Pack (12 single-use consumables)

Woods Operator Pack

As usual, you’ll be able to earn 1,100 CP by completing the standard Battle Pass, giving you enough in-game cash to buy the next one. The grind never ends in CoD.

What’s changing?

Not everything is staying the same, however. Activision has unveiled a new Battle Pass layout that ditches the confusing sector maps of yore in favour of a linear design.

Flipping through 17 pages of rewards instead of parsing through confusing clusters should make it easier to track down those valuable CPs.

Apart from the UI. everything else looks familiar. You can still choose to spend your tokens automatically, so that rewards unlock by themselves in chronological order, or manually to grab what you want (sort of).

Alas, the best rewards will remain locked until you unlock all the other knickknacks on their corresponding page. Much of these will be throwaway cosmetics like emblems and calling cards, but at least you’ll finally get some double XP tokens along the way.

You'll instantly unlock these rewards when you purchase the Battle Pass (Activision)

Some pages will also only unlock once you have spent a certain amount of tokens.

What new weapons are there?

The various skins and tchotchkes are nice to have, but the real meat and bones of any Battle Pass are the new base weapons.

At launch, players will be treated to two new guns, each with their own blueprints (more on those further below):

Saug submachine gun (Battle Pass page 3)

Full-auto

Levels: 39

Mags: 4

Mag size: 36

Mastery Badges: Yes

Military Camos: 21 (MP, ZM, WZ)

Special Camos: 6 (MP, ZM, WZ)

Mastery Camos: 12 (MP, ZM, WZ)

A new SMG is on the way! (Activision)

Krig C assault rifle (page 6)

Full auto

Levels: 43

Mags: 3

Mag size: 30

Mastery Badges: Yes

Military Camos: 21 (MP, ZM, WZ)

Special Camos: 6 (MP, ZM, WZ)

Mastery Camos: 12 (MP, ZM, WZ)

Get ready to level up a new assault rifle (Activision)

What rewards are there?

Activision says the Battle Pass features more than 100 rewards, with over 20 available for free.

Some of these will be instantly unlocked as soon as you start playing following the launch of season one. Alongside the rewards listed below, players can also expect the usual barrage of cosmetics (from weapon charms to loading screens), 2XP and 2WXP tokens, and CP.

For those on Prestige, weapon blueprints and equipment skins unlocked through the Battle Pass are permanent rewards, meaning they’ll remain on hand no matter how many times you rank up and reset your inventory.

The new Alvarez skins are fire (Activision)

Here’s what will be up for grabs throughout the coming months:

Standard Battle Pass rewards

Skins:

Sev Operator and “Sev” Skin (instant unlock)

Sev “Opulent” skin, completion page

Bayan: “Drifter” Skins, page 2

Maya: “Underground” Skin, page 3

Bailey: “Anarchist” Skins, page 4

Carver: “Tarnished” Skins, page 7

Alvarez: “Flight Path” Skins, page 9

Nazir: “Slick Style” Skin, page 11

Stone: “Zip Tie” Skins, page 12

Rossi: “Mean Streets” Skin, page 13

Niran: “Big Slick” Skin, page 14

It's Sev's time to shine in Black Ops 6 season 1 (Activision)

Weapon blueprints:

“Thorn” Tanto .22 Submachine Gun (Instant Reward)

“Turmoil” ASG-89 Shotgun, Page 1

“Idle Hands” XMG Light Machine Gun, Page 2

“Batter Up” Melee Baseball Bat, Page 4

“Tattered” AK-74 Assault Rifle, Page 4

“Tip the Scales” Goblin Mk 2 Assault Rifle, Page 5

“Omertà” Grekova Pistol, Page 6

“Eviscerator” Melee Knife, Page 7

“Forced Retreat” SVD Sniper Rifle, Page 8

“Tide Turner” GS45 Pistol, Page 8

“Strained” PP-919 Submachine Gun, Page 9

“Psycho Snake” Model L Assault Rifle, Page 10

“Coroner” GPR 91 Assault Rifle, Page 11

“Butcher’s Friend” Melee Knife, Page 12

“Liar’s Gambit” C9 Submachine Gun, Page 12

“Reconciliation” AEK-973 Marksman Rifle, Page 13

“Crack Shot” LW3A1 Frostline Sniper Rifle, Page 13

“Wild Mannered” XM4 Assault Rifle, page 1

“Boomslang” Marine SP Shotgun, Page 5

“Furious” Tsarkov 7.62 Marksman Rifle, Page 8

“Hither Slither” GPMG-7 Light Machine Gun, Page 10

Animated “Salutations” Saug Submachine Gun, Page 11

Animated, Reactive “Bad Beat” Krig C Assault Rifle, Page 14

The neon-paint-splattered blueprints coming to Black Ops 6 (Activision)

Equipment skins:

“Superbloom” Frag Grenade Skin (Lethal), (Instant Reward)

“La Petite” Concussion Grenade Skin (Tactical), Page 3

“Clamped View” Reticle (Optic Attachment), Page 4

“Inside Shot” Reticle (Optic Attachment), Page 6

“12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath” (Fire Mod Attachment), Page 7

“Snake Charmer” RC-XD (Scorestreak), Page 9

“Bracketed” Reticle (Optic Attachment), Page 10

“Viperfire” Sentry Turret Skin (Scorestreak), Page 10

Some weapon skins will feature animated effects (Activision)

Emotes, finishing moves and sprays:

“Headache” Finishing Move, Page 2

“Hit Run Hitman” Finishing Move, Page 9

“Good Point” Finishing Move, Page 14

“Sore Throat” Emote, Page 7

“I Oughta!” Emote, Page 9

“Move Set” Emote, Page 14

“Royal Rage” Spray, Page 1

“Sliced” Spray, Page 6

“To A Flame” Spray, Page 8

“Grim Shadow” Spray, Page 11

“Spinal Rat” Spray, Page 12

Summon a hyena in a finishing move and have the last laugh (Activision)

BlackCell rewards