Black smoke billowed from a large fire near Cannock, Staffordshire, early on Thursday, May 9.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue said at around 7 am that they were dealing with a “very large-scale incident”.

Specialist firefighters and 10 fire engines were attending the blaze, they said.

Residents were asked to close windows and doors due to the smoke.

The cause of the fire was not yet reported. Credit: MPB Ltd via Storyful