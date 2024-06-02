Black Widow spiders are rarely deadly and have a bad rap, with no deaths since 1983 | Opinion

Black Widows get a bad rap

“Is it black widow season in California? Here’s how to avoid these deadly spiders” (sacbee.com, May 28)

It’s notable that your article, “Is it black widow season in California? Here’s how to avoid these deadly spiders” cites no fewer than three pest control professionals, who have a financial incentive to eradicate spiders, but not a single arachnologist.

An oft-cited study estimates that globally, spiders consume between 400-800 million tons of prey annually, including many agricultural pests that threaten crops. And they do this efficiently, without chemicals and for free.

As to their dangerousness, despite the estimated 2,200 Black Widow bites annually in the nation, only one known death has occurred since 1983. Experts don’t want anyone to know.

Gil Elliot

Sacramento

Reusable bags aren’t so reusable

“California lawmakers approve bills to ban grocery, retail stores from offering plastic bags.” (sacbee.com, May 22)

Just last month during a beach cleanup, my environmental club collected over 4,800 pieces of trash, including many plastic bags. The plastic industry has claimed these bags are ‘reusable;’ however, the massive amount of waste they contribute to implies otherwise.

In 2021, Californians discarded over 230,000 tons of plastic bags. This unnecessary waste harms our terrestrial and marine ecosystems. We need to cut down on our dependence on plastic.

Senate Bill 1053 and Assembly Bill 2236 do exactly that: If passed, they would ban single-use plastic bags in grocery stores. As a college student passionate about environmental protection, I am thrilled that these bills have passed in both respective houses and are moving on in the legislative process! The only way to eliminate our plastic waste is to stop it at the source — SB 1053 and AB 2236 offer a feasible and powerful step in the right direction.

Avalon Kelly

Los Gatos

DMV needs change, but not that way

“You can expect shorter DMV lines, wait times in California, Gavin Newsom says. Here’s why” (sacbee.com, May 24)

According to a Bee article, the Department of Motor Vehicles has a new program putting 90% of its transactions online. This is laudable, except it apparently also excludes a person from doing those transactions with a DMV agent at department offices. Oh, but if you’re a California State Automobile Association member, you can still do the transactions there. Then a person must have a credit or debit card, online access, ability to use a kiosk or AAA membership. While this makes things easier for the DMV and for some, it is much harder for others.

Bill Jurkovich

Citrus Heights

Remember Memorial Day

“Memorial Day reminds the living that they remain connected to those they have lost” (sacbee.com, May 26)

Let’s hear it for those who have made the ultimate sacrifice so that we can continue with the grand experiment we call democracy. Somewhere along the line, we have lost our ability to get along with each other. Respect for all to think as they choose. Continuing along the path we have chosen is not working.

We must try harder.

Barbara Krings

Sacramento

Goodbye to an Ace

“See our best photos from this year’s California Capital Airshow” (sacbee.com, Sept. 23)

I am not from Sacramento, nor have I ever been to California. This Florida boy would like to thank Sacramento for producing Clarence “Bud” Anderson, who passed away recently. He was an American hero and a three-time ace during World War Two. He led combat aircraft in Korea and Vietnam. Bud Anderson, an American hero.

Don Whisman

Stuart, FL