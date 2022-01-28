Black women law students: Justice pick 'our moment'
Black law school students tell the AP they are eager for a world where a Black woman is set to be on the U.S. Supreme Court for the first time in its 232-year history. (Jan. 28)
A company that operates a P.E.I. fish hatchery and grow-out facility has filed for bankruptcy, owing millions of dollars to multiple levels of government. According to bankruptcy trustee MNP Ltd., Halibut PEI voluntarily filed for bankruptcy on Jan. 14. The company owes $9.5 million to its creditors, including the P.E.I. government, the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency and the Atlantic Fisheries Fund. On its website, the company says it's been successfully raising halibut at its facility in
For many people, these frigid temperatures mean you hunker indoors. But for other daring Torontonians, it's the perfect weather for an icy dip into Lake Ontario. We caught up with a group of winter enthusiasts who say their chilly swims aren't just fun — they're healthy.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A statewide court declared Friday that Pennsylvania's expansive two-year-old mail-in voting law is unconstitutional, agreeing with challenges by Republicans who soured on mail-in voting after then-President Donald Trump began baselessly attacking it as rife with fraud in 2020's campaign. The decision, by a five-judge Commonwealth Court panel of three Republicans and two Democrats, was deemed to be on hold immediately since Gov. Tom Wolf's administration swiftly appealed to
Karen Oldfield might not know how long she'll be interim CEO of Nova Scotia Health, but she has a clear view of what she wants to achieve while in the job. Oldfield was appointed to lead the provincial health authority by Premier Tim Houston five months ago. Since then, she's toured the province talking to health-care workers and meeting with as many people as she can to learn more about the system's inner workings and well-documented challenges. "People have been very kind to share and teach an
OTTAWA — The big rigs began rolling into downtown Ottawa midday Friday, as a planned anti-vaccine mandate protest began to swell in number and energy, with some in attendance promising to stay put until Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is forced out. The Ottawa Police Service said it was calling in reinforcements to help keep the peace as hundreds of vehicles and long-haul trucks continued their trek toward the nation's capital to demand an end to all COVID-19 restrictions, including vaccine passpo
A post-election report on the Conservative Party's 2021 campaign performance found leader Erin O'Toole had a strong start to the 36-day electoral contest but faltered at the finish because he was "over-managed" and "over-coached" by senior staff. The report, commissioned by the party brass and compiled by former Alberta MP James Cumming, concluded O'Toole didn't connect well enough with voters because he "wasn't himself" at key moments in the campaign. "The team should have let him be him rather
Stormy Daniels has taken her star turn on the witness stand at California lawyer Michael Avenatti's trial, telling a jury he stole from her and lied to her. (Jan. 27)
SURREY, B.C. — The Mounties called in explosive experts after a person walked into one of their offices in Surrey, B.C., with a grenade on Thursday. The RCMP say someone went to their Guildford office to hand over the device, saying it was found at a nearby park. The office and surrounding area had to be evacuated because it was unclear if the grenade was still functioning. Streets around the detachment were also closed as a precaution. Const. Sarbjit Sangha says in a news release that anyone wh
A winter storm warning from Environment Canada says Islanders should expect snow, blowing snow, freezing rain and high winds starting Saturday morning. The warning includes a range of possible snowfall amounts — from 15 to 40 cms. Maximum wind gusts are expected to top 100 km/h. The warning says snow will become heavy at times, with the highest amounts expected over Prince County. That snow is expected to turn to ice pellets or freezing rain Saturday afternoon, but then will change back to snow
Ottawa police say they have been in touch with leaders of a trucker convoy over weekend protest plans in the capital and are getting ready for several scenarios — including violence.
ROME (Reuters) -Italy's parliament will make a fifth attempt to elect a new president on Friday, with party chiefs sounding more confident about finding a mutually acceptable candidate for the powerful role. Prime Minister Mario Draghi remains a contender, but his prospects have faded this week, with many lawmakers clearly reluctant to back him, partly because they fear any change to the government could trigger an early election. The Italian presidency comes with a seven-year mandate and has considerable power to resolve political crises that regularly batter the country, including appointing prime ministers and dissolving parliament.
Conservative Party Leader Erin O’Toole said Thursday that he would meet with truckers on Friday as a trucker convoy rumbles toward Ottawa. O’Toole said the convoy was a symbol of the division in Canada and appealed to Canadians to show compassion toward truckers and those who haven’t been vaccinated.
The body of a New York City police officer who died from injuries sustained in a Harlem shooting last week was escorted to a funeral home Wednesday. Along the route, dozens of NYPD officers paid tribute to Officer Wilbert Mora. (Jan. 26)
OTTAWA — It's difficult to forget the tragic scenes that played out in long-term care homes across the country in the early days of the pandemic as residents died in the thousands, isolated from their loved ones. While vaccines have played a major role in protecting homes from the same deadly toll the first wave of COVID-19 took on residents, the impact has still been profound during the Omicron wave. "It's staggering when you just look at the number of homes in outbreak," said Dr. Samir Sinha,
Public Health in Nova Scotia has stopped calling people to follow up on their COVID-19 cases and is asking them to instead fill in an online survey to help the province track symptoms and impairments that linger after three months. Ashley Harnish, a health services manager for Nova Scotia's health authority, said the website survey is a continuation of a phone-based survey they started doing last year. They want to hear from people who were diagnosed with COVID-19 three or more months ago, and a
Colville Lake is now looking to 2024 for self-government after its target deadline last year was missed. "Our plan for 2021 was to conclude the first part of our self-government," said David Codzi, president of the Ayoni Keh Land Corporation. "We had to push it back to 2024 now." As for why the talks have taken longer than expected, Codzi said one reason is that the territorial government has not implemented the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP). The Governm
Crowds cheered, waved flags and hoisted signs in Ontario and New Brunswick on Thursday as parts of a large national convoy of truckers headed for Ottawa to protest the federal government's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for cross-border drivers. The movement, which began in British Columbia days earlier, has been picking up participants across the country, with local truckers joining in at different points. In a packed mall parking lot north of Toronto, supporters threw cash and food up to truckers in