Black women are ready for our place on America's main stage

In a society rife with misinformation about affirmative action, lingering systemic racism and the dismantling of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, Vice President Kamala Harris has risen through the ranks of American politics and is now the likely Democratic nominee for president.

Her remarkable achievements stand as a powerful testament to resilience, shattering stereotypes and forging a path for all American women of color to follow.

This election season is unlike any other I've witnessed as a millennial Black woman. There is a notable increase in Black women unapologetically taking up spaces where we belong. We are unshrinking ourselves, having the hard conversations and taking a public stance with our beliefs. And we won't back down.

Black women are on the rise

On Sunday, more than 44,000 Black people, most of them women, joined a Zoom call organized by Win With Black Women in support of Harris’ presidential run. More than $1.5 million was raised in just three hours during the call.

This has been a historic week in politics. Harris' campaign garnered more than $80 million dollars within 24 hours of President Joe Biden abandoning his reelection effort Sunday, breaking a political fundraising record for the largest single day total.

Black women are fired up and ready to take our place on America’s main stage. But this shouldn't come as a surprise; Black women add value to everything we align with.

Black women are done with the conversations where we are called unqualified and DEI hires. The persistent misinformation surrounding affirmative action needs to stop.

This narrative is not only misleading but also damaging, as it discounts the systemic barriers that affirmative action sought to address. Critics who portray affirmative action as an undeserved advantage undermine the achievements of those who benefit from these policies.

Systemic racism remains a largely unseen barrier, influencing every aspect of Black women's lives. From education and employment to health care and housing, racial biases have continually prohibited Black women’s access to the same basic rights many others take for granted.

Despite these challenges, Black women continue to succeed. In academia, we are earning advanced degrees at higher rates than before. We are well respected thought leaders and change-makers, and we are a force in driving diversity and innovation. Even with systemic limitations, Black women are relentless in our pursuit of excellence.

Efforts against DEI programs are a threat to Black women

The recent push to dismantle DEI initiatives poses a new threat to the progress made in promoting diversity and inclusion. DEI programs have been instrumental in creating more equitable environments, fostering a sense of belonging and providing support systems for all marginalized groups, not just Black Women.

As some entities move to roll back these initiatives, Black women find ourselves at the forefront of the fight to preserve and advance DEI efforts.

The stories of Black women who have triumphed against these odds are both inspiring and instructive. The work of Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett, a leading scientist in the development of the COVID-19 vaccine, is a powerful reminder of the impact that Black women can have when given the opportunity.

Other influential Black women such as former first lady Michelle Obama, media mogul Oprah Winfrey, Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and superstar Beyoncé Knowles-Carter have proved that our nation's commitment to DEI has driven business success and demonstrated the value of diverse perspectives in decision-making.

As we celebrate leaders like Harris, we recognize that the accomplishments of Black women are a beacon of hope and a call to action. The progress we symbolize must be protected and advanced through continued advocacy, education and policy reform.

Before affirmative action and DEI initiatives can be eliminated, we must ensure equality.

Marla Bautista is a military fellow columnist for USA TODAY Opinion.

