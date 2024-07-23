BLACKPINK’s Lisa Is Louis Vuitton’s New Ambassador

Luxury continues solidifying its relationship with K-pop as Louis Vuitton announced BLACKPINK's Lisa as its new House Ambassador. Attending the luxury brand's recent Fall/Winter 2024 show in Paris, Lisa is a long-term supporter of Louis Vuitton and Nicolas Ghesquière.

"I am very excited to welcome Lisa as a House Ambassador. She has a daring spirit and charisma that I find incredibly compelling. She is as bold and creative with her music as she is with her fashion, and it is a privilege to accompany her on this journey," says Ghesquière, Louis Vuitton's Artistic Director of Women's Collections.

News of the ambassadorship comes shortly after the K-pop star released her new single, "Rockstar," a track that quickly sky-rocketed to the top of the charts. The track also marks the first single to be released under Lisa's newly launched management company: LLOUD Co. and RCA Records. Along with her new role at Louis Vuitton, Lisa is set to star in the new series of HBO's The White Lotus, marking her on-screen debut.

So far, it's unclear as to what exactly Lisa's new role will involve, but we expect to see the K-pop star attending future Louis Vuitton shows and likely appearing in her first fully-fledged campaign for the brand sometime soon.

In other news, Little Simz just made her Miu Miu campaign debut.