Blackwall fire: Blaze at skyscraper in east London sends huge plume of smoke across sky

Scores of firefighters are tackling a flat fire in a high rise building in Blackwall.

Half of a flat and balcony on the 25th floor of the 45-storey building is alight, the London Fire Brigade said.

It said ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters were tackling a flat fire in a high rise building on Biscayne Avenue.The fire is producing a large amount of smoke, it said, as it shared a video of smoke poring out of the building.

Those in the local area are advised to keep windows and doors closed and avoid Biscayne Avenue if possible, the LFB said.

It comes after the London Fire Brigade have been tackling a huge fire in Dagenham.

The Brigade's 999 Control Officers have taken over 100 calls to the second blaze.

The Brigade was first called at 1.28pm. Crews from Millwall, Plaistow, Shadwell and surrounding fire stations are in attendance at the scene.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

It comes just hours after firefighters tackled a huge fire at an apartment in Dagenham.

Forty fire engines and around 225 firefighters responded to the blaze in Freshwater Road, which prompted the London Fire Brigade to declare a major incident.

More than 100 people were evacuated from the building and two people have been taken to hospital.

Authorities had been working to remove cladding from the tower block shortly before it was hit by the fire.

This is a breaking news story. More follows.