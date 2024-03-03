Advertisement

Blackwell, Edwards have double-doubles, No. 21 Baylor tops Cowgirls 67-45 to close regular season

  • Baylor guard Yaya Felder attempts a shot over Oklahoma State center Hannah Gusters in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Waco, Texas. (Chris Jones/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP)
    Baylor guard Yaya Felder attempts a shot over Oklahoma State center Hannah Gusters in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Waco, Texas. (Chris Jones/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP)
  • Oklahoma State center Hannah Gusters shoots past Baylor guard Aijha Blackwell in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Waco, Texas. (Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP)
    Oklahoma State center Hannah Gusters shoots past Baylor guard Aijha Blackwell in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Waco, Texas. (Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP)
  • Oklahoma State guard Rylee Langerman is pressured by Baylor forward Dre'Una Edwards, left, and forward Madison Bartley, right, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Waco, Texas. (Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP)
    Oklahoma State guard Rylee Langerman is pressured by Baylor forward Dre'Una Edwards, left, and forward Madison Bartley, right, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Waco, Texas. (Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP)
  • Baylor forward Dre'Una Edwards battles for position between Oklahoma State guard Stailee Heard, left, and forward Lior Garzon, right, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Waco, Texas. (Chris Jones/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP)
    Baylor forward Dre'Una Edwards battles for position between Oklahoma State guard Stailee Heard, left, and forward Lior Garzon, right, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Waco, Texas. (Chris Jones/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP)
  • Oklahoma State center Hannah Gusters scores over Baylor forward Madison Bartley in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Waco, Texas. (Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP)
    Oklahoma State center Hannah Gusters scores over Baylor forward Madison Bartley in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Waco, Texas. (Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP)
  • Baylor forward Dre'Una Edwards, right, reaches for a loose ball over Oklahoma State forward Lior Garzon and teammate guard Catarina Ferreira, left, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Waco, Texas. (Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP)
    Baylor forward Dre'Una Edwards, right, reaches for a loose ball over Oklahoma State forward Lior Garzon and teammate guard Catarina Ferreira, left, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Waco, Texas. (Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP)
WACO, Texas (AP) — Aijha Blackwell scored 20 points and grabbed 18 rebounds and No. 21 Baylor's defense stymied Oklahoma State, leading the Bears to an easy season-ending 67-45 win on Sunday.

Baylor used a 17-0 run bridging halftime to break the game open and held the Cowgirls to 2-of-12 3-point shooting, forced 21 turnovers and snared 23 more rebounds, including 25 on the offensive end.

The Bears hold the No. 5 seed in the Big 12 Conference tournament that begins Thursday in Kansas City. Oklahoma State is the eighth-seed. Both teams play on Friday, OSU against ninth-seed TCU and Baylor against Thursday's Houston-Cincinnati winner..

Dre'una Edwards added 16 points and 10 rebounds for Baylor (23-6, 12-6), which has won five straight. The Bears shot 37% (28 of 75) but had eight 3s and put up 23 more shots.

Hannah Gusters had 20 points for Oklahoma State (14-15, 7-11), which shot 38.5% (20 of 52). Quincy Noble had 10 points.

Oklahoma State held the Bears to eight points in the first quarter and led by as many as eight at 16-8 with the first basket of the second quarter. A 3-pointer by Blackwell put the Bears on top for good at 23-20 and the last five points of the half had Baylor up 28-22 at the break.

With Blackwell and Darianna Littlepage-Buggs combining for the first 12 points of the second half, Baylor had a 40-22 lead. After Garzon's 3 for the Cowgirls, Blackwell had two more baskets to propel the Bears to a 46-29 lead entering the fourth quarter.

Littlepage-Buggs had the basket in the final period that made the lead 25.

___ Get alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball