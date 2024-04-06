Blades top Raiders 6-2 to win first-round series in five games

SASKATOON — Ben Saunderson scored a goal and added an assist as the Saskatoon Blades defeated the Prince Albert Raiders 6-2 on Friday to win the Western Hockey League first-round playoff series in five games.

Trevor Wong, Fraser Minten, Alexander Suzdalev, Charlie Wright and Brandon Lisowsky had the other goals for Saskatoon.

Harrison Lodewyk and Niall Crocker replied for Prince Albert.

REBELS 5 TIGERS 2

MEDICINE HAT - Kai Uchacz scored a goal and an assist as the Rebels defeated the Tigers to advance in five games.

Talon Brigley, Carson Latimer, Frantisek Formanek and Dwayne Jean Jr. also scored for Red Deer.

Andrew Basha and Nate Corbet tallied for Medicine Hat.

WILD 5 ROCKETS 4

WENATCHEE - Steven Arp scored the winner at 0:54 of overtime to give the Wild the victory over the Rockets.

Kenta Isogai scored twice for Wenatchee, who need a Game 6 win on Sunday to even the series at three games apiece.

SILVERTIPS 4 GIANTS 1

VANCOUVER - Austin Roest had a goal and an assist as the Silvertips topped the Giants.

Kaden Hammell, Parker Berge and Jesse Heslop had the other goals for the Silvertips, who have a 3-1 series lead.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 5, 2024.

The Canadian Press