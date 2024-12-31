Blair opened UK borders to east European migrants despite misgivings

Gavin Cordon, PA
·5 min read

Tony Blair’s Labour government pressed ahead with plans to grant unrestricted access to the UK to migrants from eastern Europe despite mounting concerns among senior ministers, according to newly-released official files.

Papers released to National Archives in Kew, west London, show deputy prime minister John Prescott and foreign secretary Jack Straw both urged delay, warning of a surge in immigration unless some controls were put in place.

But others – including home secretary David Blunkett – argued that the economy needed the “flexibility and productivity of migrant labour” if it was to continue to prosper.

The Home Office had predicted the impact on immigration numbers of allowing unrestricted access to the UK jobs market when the eight mainly former Soviet bloc states joined the EU in May 2004 would be relatively limited.

Jack Straw
Foreign secretary Jack Straw called for the government to rethink its plans (Ian Nicholson/PA)

But within weeks the files show the numbers arriving were far outstripping previous estimates, with one official saying they faced an “elephant trap” and advising ministers to “err on the side of publishing less rather than more” when it came to releasing official data.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Straw later admitted that the failure to put in place any transitional controls – as nearly all other EU nations had done – had been a “spectacular mistake” which had far-reaching consequences.

It was widely seen as having contributed to a major increase in immigration in the years that followed – with net migration rising to more than 200,000 a year – with cheap labour from Poland and other new member states blamed for undercutting local workers.

With successive governments struggling to get the numbers back under control, it helped fuel the anti-EU sentiment which ultimately led to the 2016 Brexit vote.

When the Labour government announced in 2002 that immigrants from the “A8” accession nations would be free to come to Britain to work from the moment they joined on May 1 2004, it had been expected that other member states would follow suit.

David Blunkett
Home secretary David Blunkett said the UK economy needed the migrant labour (Matthew Fearn/PA)

However, with less than three months to go, Mr Straw wrote to Mr Blair calling for a rethink, warning that the situation had changed dramatically in the intervening period.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If we do not think this through now, I believe we could be faced with a very difficult situation in early May, and could then be forced to take urgent action to suspend the concessions, in the least propitious of circumstances,” he wrote.

“In particular, whilst some EU member states were never going to give this concession, other EU member states who we thought would be joining us have begun to peel away.

“France, Germany, Spain, Austria, Belgium, Finland, Greece and Luxembourg are all imposing transition periods of at least two years. Portugal is likely to follow suit.

“Italy is undecided. Sweden, Netherlands and Denmark – who were with us – have all announced the introduction of work and/or residence permits for those wishing to avail themselves of the concession.”

He was backed by Mr Prescott who said he was “extremely concerned” about the pressures on social housing from a sudden influx of new migrants.

ADVERTISEMENT

However Mr Blunkett, backed by work and pensions secretary Andrew Smith and the Treasury, insisted they should stick with the plan.

“On purely technical, economic grounds there can be no doubt that our present policy is the right one,” he wrote.

“Our economy needs the flexibility and productivity of migrant labour which is a key part of our continued economic success.”

He said that they would be tightening the regulations to stop migrants travelling to the UK simply to claim benefits but rejected calls for a work permit scheme as “not only expensive and bureaucratic but I believe ineffective”.

“I fear we would only be storing up more deep-seated political difficulties in the very near future and closer to the general election. The ineffectiveness of any scheme would be quickly exposed,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Blair, it appeared, was beginning to have his doubts, questioning whether tougher benefit rules on their own would be enough.

“Are we sure this does the trick? I don’t want to have to return to it,” he said in a handwritten note.

“I am not sure we shouldn’t have a work permits approach also. Why not? It gives us an extra string to our bow.”

A warning of a possible influx of Roma people from Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia seeking to claim UK benefits only added to his concerns about the need to send out a deterrent “message”.

“We must do the toughest package on benefits possible & announce this plus power to revoke visa plan and message to Romas,” he scrawled in a handwritten aside.

Following the accession of the eight, the government sought to maintain all was going to plan – with Mr Blunkett stating “the predicted dramatic increase of new arrivals has not materialised”.

Behind the scenes however, officials warned that a Home Office forecast that it would lead a net increase of no more than 13,000 workers a year was way off course.

In July 2004 Kate Gross, a senior No 10 adviser on immigration, wrote: “Our approach has been to err on the side of publishing less rather than more, and to tell a clear and simple story.

“The key elephant trap is how these figures relate to previous HO projections of the impact of EU FMOW (free movement of workers).

“In practice, the actual number of new arrivals since May 1 is only 9,000. But at the current rate of increase this number will exceed the 13,000 prediction by the end of August, and if applications continue at the current rate would hit 50-60,000 new arrivals by May 2005.”

Latest Stories

  • Social Media Users Say Jimmy Carter Left ‘One Last Gift’ For Trump After His Death

    Carter’s death sparked a rare, likely scenario that hasn’t occurred in over half a century.

  • Trump Pulls a 180 on Jimmy Carter After His Death

    President-elect Donald Trump shared a surprisingly sentimental tribute to former President Jimmy Carter after his passing Sunday at 100—just two months after mocking his predecessor at a campaign stop in Wisconsin. Taking to Truth Social, Trump wrote: “I just heard of the news about the passing of President Jimmy Carter. Those of us who have been fortunate to have served as President understand this is a very exclusive club, and only we can relate to the enormous responsibility of leading the Gr

  • Democrat Gov ‘Stirs Up S***’ With Pro-Trump Posts— Making MAGA Fans ‘Sorry’ About Election Vote

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom has riled up MAGA fans with his online support of President-elect Donald Trump. The Democrat voiced agreement with Trump and his DOGE co-head Elon Musk’s pro-H-1B stance, leaving some red voters swearing away from their party in fear that it was becoming too palatable for the liberals. While some appeared ready to take lighters their black and gold MAGA caps, others claimed that Newsom was purposefully stirring the pot and trying to alienate Republicans from their le

  • My Mom's Support For Trump Divided Our Family. Then I Found The Crack In Her MAGA Armor.

    "I pleaded with her not to vote for him. She wouldn’t budge. In the wake of his election, her choice took on the weight of a betrayal."

  • Desperate Trump Makes Last-Ditch Bid to End MAGA Civil War

    President-elect Donald Trump on Monday threw his support behind Mike Johnson to remain speaker of the House ahead of a threatened coup. But sources tell the Daily Beast Johnson’s job security as the No. 1 leader in the House isn’t a sure thing. Conservative firebrands, including members of the far-right House Freedom Caucus, are still mulling whether to put forth a challenger. Speculation had been mounting on Trump’s level of support for Johnson in the aftermath of a mutiny against Trump’s prefe

  • Ex-Ambassador Warns Retaking Panama Canal Would Mean War

    There may be only one way for the president-elect to take the Panama Canal: war. Former U.S. ambassador to Panama John Feeley, who served under former President Barack Obama and incoming President Donald Trump, said that it would require a foreign war to retake the canal. “To attempt to take it back today, I’d like to ask you, go find the MAGA constituency that’s going to support another foreign war because that is what it would take to get the canal back,” Feeley said Sunday in an interview on

  • After the death of Jimmy Carter, how many former US presidents are still alive today?

    Jimmy Carter was the only remaining president who was in office in the 1970s. Now, only one president who served during the 20th century is alive.

  • 189 kilograms of cocaine seized at Alberta border crossing

    A joint effort between the police agencies that make up the Integrated Border Enforcement Team (IBET) and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has led to the seizure of 189 kilograms worth of cocaine at Alberta's southern border crossing.On Nov. 13, police say a commercial truck was trying to get into the province through the Coutts, Alta., border. After a secondary examination, the drugs — thought to be worth around $2 million — were found."The safety and security of Canadians is the RCMP F

  • Trump loses appeal of E. Jean Carroll $5-million defamation, sexual assault verdict

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A federal appeals court on Monday upheld a $5-million verdict that E. Jean Carroll won against Donald Trump when a jury found the U.S. president-elect liable for sexually abusing and later defaming the former magazine columnist. A unanimous three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan rejected Trump's argument that the trial judge should not have let jurors hear evidence about the Republican's alleged past sexual misconduct, making the trial and verdict unfair. The court said that evidence, including Trump bragging about his sexual prowess on an "Access Hollywood" video that surfaced during the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign, established a "repeated, idiosyncratic pattern of conduct" consistent with Carroll's allegations.

  • Musk has been staying at $2,000-a-night Mar-a-Lago cottage — just hundreds of feet from Trump’s main house

    The news of Musk staying at Mar-a-Lago comes as concerns continue to grow in Washington about the extent of the SpaceX boss’ influence over Trump

  • MSNBC Panel Laughs in Republican’s Face Over Speaker Replacement Suggestion

    Former Illinois Rep. Joe Walsh shocked an MSNBC panel into laughter with his earnest suggestion of who Republicans may choose as their next House Speaker. The Republican opted for a blast from the past, exclaiming on The Weekend that Kevin McCarthy would be a “wonderful turn” for the speakership. Considering current Speaker Mike Johnson only took the role from McCarthy in October 2023, the MSNBC pundits didn’t seem to buy that the party would opt for the switcheroo to happen again.

  • Russia said it's been listening to Trump's plans for peace in Ukraine and is 'not happy, of course'

    Trump's plans for negotiating a ceasefire are becoming clear. But Russia's not happy with them.

  • Keir Starmer Slaps Down Elon Musk After Tech Tycoon Attacks Labour Yet Again

    The world's richest man claimed "very few" businesses would be investing in the UK.

  • Opinion - Trump’s appointments put Americans at risk through incompetence

    President-elect Trump's nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to run the Health and Human Services Department has been met with criticism from both Democrats and Republicans, as his views on vaccines and treatments for AIDS have been criticized as uninformed and dangerous.

  • Top US generals warned the 'golden hour' for saving injured soldiers could disappear. That future has come.

    The US enjoyed the lifesaving "golden hour" in recent conflicts. But the war in Ukraine suggests that may be over, with dramatic consequences.

  • Changes to N.B.'s impaired driving rules take effect Jan. 1

    New rules governing impaired driving in New Brunswick come into effect on Jan. 1. The amendments to the Motor Vehicle Act give police two ways to deal with impaired drivers.Most will be diverted from the court system — thereby avoiding a criminal record — by using the new administrative penalty, known as the immediate roadside suspension.Under the new rules, penalties begin below the Criminal Code threshold of 0.08. Anyone whose blood-alcohol content is between 0.05 and 0.08 will have their lice

  • Savage tactics have swung the Ukraine war in Russia's favor

    Russia has found that expendable convict soldiers can clear the way for regular troops, but these tactics come at a massive cost.

  • Hundreds of soldiers freed in the latest prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia and Ukraine have exchanged prisoners of war in the latest such swap that saw the release of hundreds of captives and was brokered with the help of the United Arab Emirates, officials said Monday.

  • Former U.S. president Jimmy Carter, once called a 'pretty good Canadian,' dies at 100

    Jimmy Carter, the self-effacing peanut farmer, humanitarian and former navy lieutenant who helped Canada avert a nuclear catastrophe before ascending to the highest political office in the United States, died Sunday at his home in Georgia.

  • Trump ally Loomer rails against Musk’s influence: ‘Stage 5 clinger’

    Laura Loomer, a close ally of President-elect Trump, railed against another Trump ally, Elon Musk, calling him a “Stage 5 clinger.” Loomer joined former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon for his “War Room” podcast Monday and weighed in on the ongoing battle with Musk. “I think that a lot of people have a hard…