Blake Griffin Roasts Ex Kendall Jenner's Parent Caitlyn Jenner for Giving Her Kids 'Daddy Issues'

Blake Griffin doesn’t hold back while ribbing Caitlyn Jenner at Alec Baldwin‘s upcoming Comedy Central roast.

In a clip from the special, taped on Saturday, the professional basketball player — who previously dated Caitlyn’s daughter Kendall Jenner — cracked a few jokes at the expense of the television personality and former Olympic athlete, referencing her gender transition and parenting.

“I want to take this moment to publicly thank you,” said Griffin, 30, as Caitlyn, 69, watched from her seat onstage. “As an athlete I want to thank you for bravery. And as a human, I want to thank you for doors you’ve opened.”

“And on behalf of the entire NBA and half of the rappers on the Billboard charts, I want to thank you for giving your daughters their daddy issues,” he finished, to raucous laughter from the audience and Caitlyn herself.

From L to R: Blake Griffin, Alec Baldwin and Caitlyn Jenner | Kevork Djansezian/VMN19/Getty More

Caitlyn Jenner | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic More

Blake Griffin | Kevork Djansezian/VMN19/Getty More

RELATED: Ireland Baldwin Hilariously Grills Dad Alec with Joke About Mom Kim Basinger at Comedy Central Roast

Also during his set at the podium, the Detroit Pistons power forward couldn’t resist poking fun at the famous family a little bit more, quipping, “Caitlyn completed her gender reassignment in 2017, finally confirming that no one in that family wants a white d—.” Caitlyn laughed at the joke.

Kendall, 23, was first linked to Griffin in the summer of 2017. But his trade from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Detroit Pistons took a toll on the relationship and they grew apart, a source previously told PEOPLE.