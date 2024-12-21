Blake Lively accuses Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment on It Ends With Us set

Blake Lively has filed a lawsuit against her It Ends with Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni, alleging sexual harassment and claiming his behavior caused her severe emotional distress.

Baldoni and Lively played on-screen lovers in the film adaptation of the Colleen Hoover novel, though their working relationship quickly turned sour.

Baldoni’s legal representatives have firmly denied the allegations from Lively, saying they are "false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt.”

A rift between Lively and Baldoni became obvious this August, around the promotional period of It Ends With Us. Fans noticed Lively and Baldoni kept distinctly separate during press engagements for the film, and information later arose that they had produced different “cuts” (i.e edits) of the final film.

Justin Baldoni attends the premiere of It Ends With Us (Getty Images)

The lawsuit from Lively details several demands that she made during production. These included: “No more showing nude videos or images of women to Blake, no more mention of Baldoni's alleged previous 'pornography addiction,' no more discussions about sexual conquests in front of Blake and others, no further mentions of cast and crew's genitalia, no more inquiries about Blake's weight, and no further mention of Blake's dead father,” as per TMZ.

ADVERTISEMENT

It continued: "No more adding of sex scenes, oral sex or on camera climaxing by BL outside the scope of the script BL approved when signing onto the project.” The lawsuit says that Sony Pictures approved these requests.

Lively then claims that Baldoni engaged in a smear campaign involving "social manipulation" to "destroy" her reputation thereafter.

Baldoni's lawyer Bryan Freedman has refuted the allegations, saying that the purpose of Lively's lawsuit was to “fix her negative reputation.” He also claimed that her allegations are “false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt.”

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at the premiere of It Ends With Us (Getty Images)

Speaking to People, Freedman also added that Lively caused problems on set of It Ends With Us, such as “threatening to not show up to set, threatening to not promote the film, ultimately leading to its demise during release.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to The New York Times, Lively said: “I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted.”

It Ends with Us is a romantic drama based on Colleen Hoover's hit 2016 novel, with central themes of domestic abuse. The film stars Blake Lively alongside Baldoni, Brandon Sklenar, Jenny Slate, and Hasan Minhaj.

Despite the off-screen drama, the film was a huge financial success (it grossed $350 million worldwide against a production budget of $25 million), which helped the general public to forget about the surrounding drama. Until now.