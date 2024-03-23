Blake Lively apologises for making Kate joke after Princess of Wales shares cancer diagnosis

Blake Lively has apologised to the Princess of Wales after making a joke in the days before her cancer diagnosis.

The actress shared an Instagram post advertising Betty Buzz and Betty Booze drinks that had been heavily mocked up - mimicking the Royal’s photoshop editing.

“Now you know why I have been MIA,” Lively wrote under the post - which also contained links as to how to buy the drinks.

She shared the post on March 13 but has now eaten her words after the Princess of Wales shared a video on Friday revealing she is going to be treated for cancer.

Lively has taken down her original post and returned to Instagram

(Instagram)

She wrote: “I'm sure no-one cares today but I feel I have to acknowledge this.

“I made a silly post around the photoshop fails frenzy and, oh, man, that post has me mortified today.

“I’m sorry. Sending love and well wishes to all, always.”

Lively shared the post in the reels section of Instagram, meaning the post is visible for only a limited time.

The 36-year-old actress got her break with US TV drama Gossip Girl and has also starred in Woody Allen comedy Cafe Society alongside Jesse Eisenberg.

Betty Buzz and Betty Booze are both her own endorsed products.

The Princess of Wales announced her diagnosis in a video on Friday.

She said: “In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous.

“The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.