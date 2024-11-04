Blake Lively Dazzles in Crystal-Embellished Minidress and Dramatic Cape at LACMA Art+Film Gala

The actress' dress was made of "resplendent rose gold, pink and dazzling topaz crystals," according to designer Tamara Ralph

Monica Schipper/Getty Blake Lively in 2024

Blake Lively has declared that capes are in with her latest red carpet look.

On Saturday, Nov. 2, the Gossip Girl alum, 37, wore a dramatic ensemble at the LACMA Art + Film Gala, which honored artist Simone Leigh and filmmaker Baz Luhrmann. She dazzled in a Tamara Ralph diamond chainmail minidress "encrusted with resplendent rose gold, pink and dazzling topaz crystals," according to an Instagram post shared by the designer.

But what really took Lively's look over the top was her voluminous, tangerine-orange silk taffeta cape, which cascaded down her arms and draped around her body as she posed for photos.

Monica Schipper/Getty Blake Lively attends the LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 2, 2024

Related: Blake Lively Wore Lip Gloss with ‘Alarming Amounts of Chili Peppers’ to Make Her Lips Look Plump in High School

Lively finished off her ensemble with coordinated heels and simple jewelry and styled her blonde hair in soft waves.

Among the other celebrity guests at the star-studded gala in Los Angeles were Nicholas Hoult, Lisa Ann Walter, Kim Kardashian, Anna Wintour, Cara Delevingne, Chloë Sevigny, Kaia Gerber, Greta Lee, Tina Knowles and Laura Dern.

During the evening, Lively posed with British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful and fashion designer Eva Chow, a LACMA trustee who co-chaired the gala with Leonardo DiCaprio.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Blake Lively poses with Edward Enninful and Eva Chow at the LACMA Art+Film Gala on Nov. 2, 2024

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

It seems Kardashian, 44, also got the style memo about capes having a moment. The reality star sported an all-white ensemble which featured a deep V-neck dress paired with a glamorous cape.



During her brief appearance at the gala, Kardashian accessorized with the late Princess Diana's 5.25-carat diamond-encrusted Attallah cross pendant, which she purchased at auction in 2023 for $197,453. She paired the statement piece with pearl chokers and a slicked-back hairstyle.



Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Blake Lively attends the LACMA Art+Film Gala on Nov. 2, 2024

Related: Blake Lively Wows in Tight White Dress with Sexy Slit, Piles of Diamonds and Scene-Stealing Hair at 2024 CFDA Awards

Troye Sivan and Charli xcx also attended the gala, performing to close out the evening. Ahead of Charli's set, Gerber, 23, and Delevingne, 32, got close to the stage. Gerber gushed that she was "obsessed" with the "Apple" singer.

Charli, 32, enthusiastically greeted the crowd and performed "Von Dutch Remix," "360" and "365. Sivan, 29, joined the singer for "Talk Talk" and then finished out the set on his own.