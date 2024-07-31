Blake Lively Gives a Masterclass in Theme Dressing with Two Flower-Inspired Looks in One Day

The actress has worn an assortment of floral ensembles throughout her 'It Ends with Us' press tour. Check out these fresh-picked fits

Gotham/GC Images Blake Lively.

Blake Lively's style is blossoming.

The star, 36, has been embracing theme dressing while promoting her new film It Ends with Us, which is based on the Colleen Hoover novel of the same name. Lively's recent looks take inspiration from her character, Lily Bloom, who is a florist.

While in New York City's Upper West Side on July 31, the Gossip Girl alum and newly-minted beauty entrepreneur wore not one but two colorful, floral ensembles. For a whimsical twist on her recent nature-inspired style, Lively opted for a light blue dress with a multicolored feather skirt. The bodice featured an assortment of designs including flowers and musical notes. She accessorized with multicolored pumps and large dangling earrings, and pulled her hair back into a sleek ponytail.



Gotham/GC Images Blake Lively.

Related: Blake Lively’s Hair Is No Longer Full of Secrets: All About Her Debut Haircare Line, Blake Brown!

The star also wore a white halter dress with a floral design and layered skirt. She added pink open-toe pumps, bangle bracelets and large floral rings.

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

Gotham/GC Images Blake Lively.

Lively has been documenting all of her on-theme looks for the It Ends with Us press tour on Instagram. In a post shared on Tuesday, July 30, the actress wore lacy, champagne-colored midi dress with floral details by Michael Kors. She accessorized with jewels from Brent Neale and a pair of white Christian Louboutin pumps, which, as she points out in the caption, have a floral stem on the heel.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The look also featured a sweet and subtle nod to her bestie Gigi Hadid — a cozy tan cardigan from Hadid's luxury knitwear brand, Guest in Residence.

Getty Images Blake Lively.

She stepped out in a Self-Portrait denim minidress with rhinestone embellishments and a denim Dries Van Noten trench coat, completing the look with a small denim Chanel purse, Gucci shoes and Storrow Jewelry.

"You say Canadian Prom Dress, I say It’s Britney B----👖👖👖," she wrote in a July 14 Instagram post sharing the look, referring to Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake's iconic 2001 American Music Awards denim fashion moment.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.