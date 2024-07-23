Blake Lively Jokes Ryan Reynolds Is ' Supporting' Her at His “Deadpool & Wolverine ”Red Carpet Premiere (Exclusive)

The power couple came out to support Reynolds’ latest Marvel movie, which hits theaters on July 26

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds on July 22, 2024 in New York City.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are stepping out in the Big Apple for his big premiere!

On July 22, the couple, who tied the knot in 2012, treated fans to a joint appearance on the red carpet for the world premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine in New York City.

Lively jokingly tells PEOPLE at the event that rather than supporting Reynolds, 47, that "he's supporting" her tonight. "I feel like he's my plus one. That's the energy I'm giving."

"He's here supporting me, and I'm very grateful for his support tonight," the actress, 36, laughs.



The Monday night premiere comes on the heels of a buzzy summer press tour for Deadpool & Wolverine — which has seen Reynolds and his co-star Hugh Jackman touch down in London, Berlin, Seoul, South Korea and Shanghai, China to promote their latest Marvel movie.

Even though Lively didn't attend much of the earlier press for the film by her husband’s side, the Gossip Girl alum still managed to shout him out on social media as he jetted between promotional stops throughout July.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds on July 22, 2024 in New York City.

"Stop missing me on your press tour. Get out there and hustle boy," she jokingly captioned an selfie with Reynolds on a July 13 Instagram Story, adding, "(Which is girl code for don't ever stop missing me for a second)."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Earlier this summer, Reynolds took a few days off his press frenzy as he and Lively attended a night of their best friend Taylor Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour in Madrid. In photos and videos posted by fans to social media, the pair was spotted alongside three of their kids — even sharing a kiss while the Grammy winner played her romantic hit “Lover.”

Related: Ryan Reynolds Says He Watched the R-Rated Deadpool & Wolverine with His 9-Year-Old Daughter James

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds on July 22, 2024 in New York City.

Earlier today, Lively continued to show the love for her husband — and his latest film — in an Instagram post, highlighting the way she thinks she influenced Reynold’s character in the film franchise.

“Tell me Deadpool is married to a millennial girl in real life without telling me,” the A Simple Favor actress says to the camera in a video posted to her Instagram story, followed by clips of “millennial girl” moments in the films (including references to Harry Potter, Céline Dion dance breaks and Judy Bloom call-outs).

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Ryan Reynolds on July 22, 2024 in New York City.

Later this summer, Lively will have a premiere of her own — for the highly anticipated film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's novel It Ends With Us, which will hit theaters on Aug. 9.

“I should be competitive bc @itendswithusmovie is coming out in 3 weeks,” Lively wrote on Instagram earlier on July 22. But, she added: “I’ve never been more proud. And I’ve given birth 4 times.”

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.