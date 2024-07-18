Blake Lively Just Posted an Untraditional ‘Family Portrait’ with Husband Ryan Reynolds – See the Pic!

The 'Gossip Girl' alum is celebrating the upcoming movie releases from both her and her husband, Ryan Reynolds

Noam Galai/Getty Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds on February 28, 2022 in New York City.

Blake Lively posted an unconventional family portrait.

In an Instagram Stories post on Wednesday, July 13, Lively, 36, gave her husband a playful shout-out as Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters, and Lively’s upcoming romantic drama, It Ends with Us, prepares to hit theaters next month.

Lively’s post, which was a photo taken by the It Ends with Us author Colleen Hoover, included posters for her upcoming film and Reynolds’ latest Deadpool installment right next to each other in an unidentified movie theater.

“Family portrait,” she captioned the Story, as well as tagging both film’s Instagram accounts and Hoover’s account.

Blake Lively/Instagram Blake Lively July 17, 2024 Instagram Story

Related: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' 4 Kids: All About James, Inez, Betty and Baby No. 4

Deadpool & Wolverine will hit theaters first, premiering on July 26, while It Ends with Us will arrive on Aug. 9.

In April, Lively told PEOPLE how much she loved portraying Lily in her latest film, explaining how the character "resonated with an enormous amount of people."

"Stepping into a character who’s had such a meaningful impact is an honor to take on,” Lively said. "And I hope that love is felt by those who care about her like I do, and also those who are getting to know her for the first time in this film.”

It Ends with Us tells the story of Lily Bloom, a woman embarking on a relationship with a passionate man named Ryle (Justin Baldoni, also the film’s director). As a pattern of abuse emerges in her relationship, Lily reunites with former flame Atlas (played by Brandon Sklenar and, in flashback, Alex Neustaedter).

Sony Pictures "It Ends With Us" poster seen in Blake Lively's Instagram Story

On the other hand, Reynolds, 47, didn't divulge much about his upcoming film when speaking to PEOPLE in May. However, he dished about his friendship with Hugh Jackman, and shared the parenting advice he received from director Shawn Levy.

Related: Blake Lively Jokingly Tells Ryan Reynolds 'Stop Missing Me' During His Deadpool & Wolverine Press Tour

20th Century Studios/Marvel "Deadpool & Wolverine" poster seen in Blake Lively's Instagram Story

“People tend to only talk about their wins. But I think it's really important for your kids in particular to know that you lose," said Reynolds.

“You don't get what you want all the time. Something you worked on really hard didn't work. You feel like you said something embarrassing today, you did something that didn't sit right with you. It's just so important that [your kids] see that and they don't just hear, 'Oh Dad nailed it.' Because you lose so much more than you win."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively with daughters James Reynolds and Ines Reynolds on December 15, 2016 in Hollywood, California

Reynolds and Lively share four kids — daughters Betty, James and Inez, as well as a fourth baby whose name and sex has not been announced.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.