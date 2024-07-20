Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Get Steamy in New Trailer for “It Ends with Us”

The trailer teases Lively’s character’s blossoming romance with a charming neurosurgeon, played by Baldoni

Getty(2) Blake Lively; Justin Baldoni

A new It Ends with Us trailer spotlights Blake Lively’s character, Lily Bloom.

The trailer for the film — which is an adaptation of Colleen Hoover's 2016 best-selling novel of the same name — shows glimpses of Lily's blossoming romance with charming neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid, played by Justin Baldoni, and hints at the challenges they will face.

Lively’s character struts into the frame in sparkly boots to start out the trailer, sharing a look with Ryle before walking away as Ethel Cain’s “Strangers” plays in the background. The trailer also shows Lily introducing herself to Ryle for the first time on a rooftop.

Several scenes show the two characters falling in love and getting steamy before hinting at some drama between Baldoni’s Ryle and Brandon Sklenar’s Atlas Corrigan, who is Lily’s first love. The trailer cuts to scenes that appear to show the two men fighting in a bar.



The trailer ends with Lily peering up at the camera in contemplation.

The film follows Lily, who gets swept into an intense relationship with Ryle after opening her own business in Boston. A synopsis teases, "as the two fall deeply in love, Lily begins to see sides of Ryle that remind her of her parents’ relationship" and the traumatic childhood she overcame.

Atlas "suddenly reenters her life" and "her relationship with Ryle is upended." Soon, "Lily realizes she must learn to rely on her own strength to make an impossible choice for her future."

Baldoni, 40, not only stars in the film, but he also serves as director.

Ahead of the film’s opening, Westfield Century City mall in Los Angeles opened a pop-up, bringing Lily’s flower shop business, “Lily Blooms,” to life. Lively, 36, shared a video and photo of the pop-up to her Instagram Stories, noting that it was “wild” how much the pop-up “feels like Lily Blooms.” She added, “I. Can’t. Wait. To. Visit.”



Over a photo of visitors at the event, she wrote, “Where was my invite?!” But said that she nevertheless, “[Loved] this."

Blake Lively/Instagram Blake Lively jokes about her missing invite to the Lily Blooms pop-up at Westfield Century City mall in Los Angeles

The Gossip Girl alum previously discussed stepping into the role of Lily in an interview with PEOPLE in April, saying, "Lily resonated with an enormous amount of people, as the success of the book made clear.”

"Stepping into a character who’s had such a meaningful impact is an honor to take on,” she continued. "I loved Lily. and I hope that love is felt by those who care about her like I do, and also those who are getting to know her for the first time in this film.”

It Ends with Us is in theaters Aug. 9.

