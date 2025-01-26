Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni: Timeline of It Ends With Us bitter fallout

The legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni intensifies after Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, filed for a gag order against Baldoni’s legal team following the leak of raw, unedited footage from the It Ends With Us set.

The leaked clips, which show multiple takes of a dance scene between the two stars, are just the latest twist in the ongoing drama. What began as on-set tensions and promotional disagreements has now escalated into a high-profile legal clash, with Lively accusing Baldoni of sexual harassment and orchestrating a smear campaign against her.

Baldoni’s lawyers deny the accusations and filing a countersuit claiming Lively is attempting to salvage her public image. The case continues to generate headlines, with both sides presenting conflicting evidence so here’s a full timeline of the behind-the-scenes drama of It Ends with Us:

The co-stars in It Ends With US (Sony Pictures)

August 13, 2024: Feud rumours circulate and Baldoni hires Johnny Depp’s crisis management PR firm

Tensions between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively began to stir online as fans noticed the pair steering clear of each other during the promotional tour for It Ends With Us. Eagle-eyed social media users quickly spotted that Baldoni and Lively didn’t follow each other on Instagram. To add fuel to the fire, several cast members were seen following Lively but not Baldoni, and author Colleen Hoover appeared to keep her distance from the actor-director.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to TMZ, the alleged friction stemmed from claims of “fat-shaming,” inappropriate on-set remarks, and Baldoni lingering too long during kissing scenes. Meanwhile, whispers on social media speculated that the rift could have been linked to Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, being overly involved in the production process.

In response to the controversy, Baldoni brought on high-profile crisis manager Melissa Nathan. Known for representing Johnny Depp during his headline-grabbing defamation trial against Amber Heard, as well as big names like Drake and Travis Scott, Nathan’s involvement suggested Baldoni was gearing up for a serious reputation defence. As Deadline reported, Nathan’s previous work included handling allegations of orchestrated social media smear campaigns, making her a strategic choice for Baldoni’s team.

August 15, 2024: Lively receives backlash over 'tone-deaf' marketing approach

Lively, often admired for her light-hearted charm and playful banter with husband Ryan Reynolds, found herself under fire online for what critics deemed a “tone deaf” approach to promoting the film.

Fans and commentators took issue with her marketing efforts, accusing her of glossing over the movie’s heavy subject matter. Among the missteps was her promotion of her haircare line during the movie tour and encouraging cinemagoers to “bring their florals,” a move some compared to last year’s Barbie “wear pink” trend. However, unlike Barbie’s playful tone, It Ends With Us explores themes of domestic violence, making the lighthearted promotional push feel jarring to many.

ADVERTISEMENT

The backlash escalated when social media users targeted themed tie-ins for the film, including Lively’s cocktail range. One drink, controversially named “Ryle You Wait,” referenced a character who physically abuses Lily Bloom, played by Lively. Critics flooded her social media comments, accusing her of trivialising serious issues and failing to acknowledge the film’s darker themes.

Amid mounting criticism, Lively took to her Instagram Stories on 13 August to address the issue, sharing: “One in 4 women aged 18 and older in the US alone have been the victim of severe physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime.” While some appreciated the gesture, others called for more meaningful engagement with the film’s core message.

The same day, Norwegian journalist Kjersti Flaa shared a 2016 interview with Lively that made her “want to quit” her job.

The interview, promoting Café Society, began with Flaa congratulating Lively on her pregnancy, to which the actor sarcastically replied, “Congrats on your little bump.” When Flaa praised the film’s visuals and asked about its 1930s fashion, Lively ignored the question, turning to co-star Parker Posey to remark, “Everyone wants to talk about the clothes, but I wonder if they would ask the men about the clothes.”

Flaa titled the clip on YouTube: “The Blake Lively interview that made me want to quit my job.”

Lively pictured with her husband Ryan Reynolds, both have been named in a lawsuit filed by Baldoni (AFP via Getty Images)

December 21, 2024: Lively files explosive lawsuit against Baldoni accusing him of sexual harassment.

Before Christmas, Lively accused Baldoni of behaviour that caused her “severe emotional distress,” according to a lawsuit obtained by TMZ.

ADVERTISEMENT

The filing detailed a meeting attended by Lively, her husband Reynolds, Baldoni, and their legal teams, where the Age of Adaline star outlined her grievances. As per the lawsuit, she issued specific conditions for continuing to work on the film. These included a ban on Baldoni showing explicit images or videos, discussing his alleged past “pornography addiction,” making inappropriate comments about sexual conquests, weight, or genitalia, and mentioning Lively’s late father. She also insisted no additional sex scenes or explicit moments be added outside the script she had approved.

According to TMZ, Sony Pictures agreed to these conditions, but Lively alleges that Baldoni retaliated by launching a campaign to “destroy” her reputation.

In response, Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freeman, claimed Lively’s lawsuit was an attempt to “fix her negative reputation.” Freeman described the allegations as “false, outrageous, and intentionally salacious,” accusing Lively of creating issues on set, threatening not to show up, and refusing to promote the film, which he argued contributed to its underperformance at the box office.

December 22, 2024: New York Times investigation claims PR campaign was organised to ‘bury’ Lively

Private messages obtained by the New York Times suggested a deliberate effort to “bury” Lively in by Baldoni and his team.

ADVERTISEMENT

The report claimed that the battle over creative control was as a talking point during the film's press campaign, with Baldoni allegedly pushing for a more aggressive strategy. Following a call, Baldoni reportedly expressed dissatisfaction, writing, “Not sure I’m feeling the protection I felt on the call.”

In one explosive message, Baldoni’s PR consultant, Melissa Nathan, allegedly stated, “You know we can bury anyone,” according to the Times.

The report also details Baldoni sharing an example of a viral social media thread accusing another celebrity of bullying, writing, “This is what we would need.” Nathan allegedly proposed hiring contractors to execute a covert campaign that included creating viral threads, orchestrating “full social account takedowns,” and manipulating online narratives. “All of this will be most importantly untraceable,” Nathan is said to have written.

In the Blake Lively v. Wayfarer Studios LLC, Lively’s representatives also alleged that Baldoni bit the actress on the lip during filming, came into her trailer while she was breastfeeding her newborn, tried to discuss pornography with her, and brought his friend on set to play a doctor during a birth scene where Lively was pressured to perform nude.

When reached for comment by the New York Times, journalist Kjersti Flaa, who was previously linked to the controversy, denied any involvement in a smear campaign. In a new YouTube video, Flaa stated, “I would never take money to jeopardise my integrity as a journalist.”

Brandon Sklenar came out in support of Lively (AFP via Getty Images)

December 23, 2024: Hollywood stars rally in support of Lively

A day after THR reported that Baldoni was dropped by WME, who also represents Lively and her husband, several high-profile stars came out in support of the Gossip Girl actress.

Colleen Hoover, Gwyneth Paltrow, Amber Heard, America Ferrera, Amy Schumer, and Paul Feig have voiced their support for Blake Lively, sharing messages of solidarity following the public allegations. Lively’s sister, fellow actor Robyn Lively, also expressed her backing, writing, “FINALLY, Justice for my sister Blake Lively.”

In a powerful statement, Lively addressed the situation, saying, “I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted.”

December 23, 2024: Baldoni’s legal team issues response to sexual harassment claims

Bryan Freedman, speaking on behalf of Baldoni, defended his client’s actions, stating: “Audiences found Lively’s own actions, interviews, and marketing during the promotional tour distasteful, and responded organically to that which the media themselves picked up on,” according to People.

He also spoke in defence of the PR firm involved, saying: “TAG PR operated as any other crisis management firm would when hired by a client experiencing threats by two extremely powerful people with unlimited resources.”

While his reps spoke out, her lawyer argued that the backlash caused by Baldoni’s campaign prevented her from pursuing other opportunities as per her complaint, including the chance to host the SNL Season 50 premiere on September 28, 2024. The role was instead given to Jean Smart.

December 24, 2025: Baldoni stripped of ‘ally to women’ award

On Christmas Eve, Vital Voices rescinded Baldoni’s 2024 Voices of Solidarity Award following the allegations detailed in Lively’s lawsuit.

The filmmaker was honoured at the star-studded event, which celebrates men who “elevate women, combat gender-based violence, and promote gender equality worldwide” and took place on December 9.

However two weeks after awarding him, the non-profit, which is dedicated to ending sexual and domestic violence, said the lawsuit “alleges abhorrent conduct” that stands “contrary to the values of Vital Voices.”

In a statement shared on their social media and website, they added: “The communications among Mr Baldoni and his publicists included in the lawsuit – and the PR effort they indicate – are, alone, contrary to the values of Vital Voices and the spirit of the Award. We have notified Mr Baldoni that we have rescinded this award.”

On the same day their It Ends With Us co-star Brandon Sklenar publicly addressed the claims. Sklenar, who plays Lively’s teenage love interest in the film, shared a link to the lawsuit on Instagram with the caption: “FOR THE LOVE OF GOD READ THIS,” accompanied by a red heart emoji and a tag for Lively.

Elsewhere, Liz Plank, Baldoni’s longtime co-host on The Man Enough Podcast, announced her departure amid the allegations. “As this chapter closes for me, I remain committed to the values we’ve built together,” Plank said in a statement. “We all deserve better, and I know that together, we can create it.”

December 24, 2024: Baldoni’s ex-publicist files breach of contract lawsuit

His former publicist has filed a lawsuit against him, his production company and his current publicity team, days after Lively accused them of orchestrating a smear campaign against her.

Stephanie Jones, who owns PR company Jonesworks, accused Baldoni of breaching his contract which required him to pay 25,000 dollars (£19,940) a month after he allegedly left the firm a few months into a year-long contract.

Baldoni moved to work with publicist Jennifer Abel, who left Jonesworks to start her own publicity firm, according to the lawsuit. Jones is also suing Abel who she claims “went around” her to arrange for Baldoni and his production company Wayfarer Studios to hire crisis PR manager Melissa Nathan – who is also named in the lawsuit – “and launch a smear campaign against Lively”.

December 31, 2024: Baldoni files $250m lawsuit against The New York Times

Baldoni, along with nine other plaintiffs, including publicists Melissa Nathan and Jennifer Abel, filed a $250 million lawsuit against the New York Times, alleging libel and false-light invasion of privacy.

The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, accused the publication of using “‘cherry-picked’ and altered communications stripped of necessary context and deliberately spliced to mislead.”

In the suit, the Jane The Virgin actor also claimed he was “aggressively berated” by Reynolds after asking Lively how much she weighed. Baldoni, who suffers from back problems, argued that the question was necessary “to ensure he could safely perform the lift without injury.”

December 31, 2024: Lively files official lawsuit against Baldoni

Lively first filed a legal complaint in December, outlining her allegations against co-star and director, amid longstanding rumours of tension during the filming of Hoover’s best-selling 2016 novel adaptation.

A follow-up lawsuit filed on January 1 in a New York federal court makes similar claims to her first. Lively accused Baldoni and the studio behind It Ends With Us built “a carefully crafted, coordinated, and resourced retaliatory scheme to silence her, and others, from speaking out”.

Baldoni has denied any wrongdoing (Getty Images)

January, 2 2025: The New York Times and Baldoni’s lawyers issue responses

In a statement to media, a New York Times spokesperson said: “The role of an independent news organization is to follow the facts where they lead.

“Our story was meticulously and responsibly reported. It was based on a review of thousands of pages of original documents, including the text messages and emails that we quote accurately and at length in the article. To date, Wayfarer Studios, Mr. Baldoni, the other subjects of the article and their representatives have not pointed to a single error. We published their full statement in response to the allegations in the article as well.

“We plan to vigorously defend against the lawsuit.”

In a separate statement, Baldoni’s attorney Bryan Freedman told press: “In this vicious smear campaign fully orchestrated by Blake Lively and her team, the New York Times cowered to the wants and whims of two powerful ‘untouchable’ Hollywood elites, disregarding journalistic practices and ethics once befitting of the revered publication by using doctored and manipulated texts and intentionally omitting texts which dispute their chosen PR narrative.

“In doing so, they pre-determined the outcome of their story, and aided and abetted their own devastating PR smear campaign designed to revitalize Lively’s self-induced floundering public image and counter the organic groundswell of criticism amongst the online public. The irony is rich.

“Make no mistake however, as we all unite to take down the NY Times by no longer allowing them to deceive the public, we will continue this campaign of authenticity by also suing those individuals who have abused their power to try and destroy the lives of my clients. While their side embraces partial truths, we embrace the full truth - and have all of the communications to back it. The public will decide for themselves as they did when this first began.”

January 16, 2025: Baldoni files a $400m countersuit against Lively and Reynolds

After weeks of counter-suing threats, Baldoni filed a $400 million (£327 million) lawsuit against Lively and Reynolds, accusing them of attempting to “destroy” his reputation and career. The suit alleges loss of income, civil extortion, defamation, privacy violations, and interference with both contractual and economic opportunities.

"This is a case about two of the most powerful stars in the world deploying their enormous power to steal an entire film right out of the hands of its director and production studio," the suit reads. "Then, when Lively and Reynolds' efforts failed to win them the acclaim they believed they so richly deserved, they turned their fury on their chosen scapegoat."

The lawsuit comes about two weeks after Lively sued Baldoni and several others tied to the film, alleging they retaliated against her for coming forward about her treatment on the set. Her lawyers called Baldoni's new lawsuit "another chapter in the abuser playbook".

"This is an age-old story: A woman speaks up with concrete evidence of sexual harassment and retaliation and the abuser attempts to turn the tables on the victim," they said in a statement on Thursday night. "This is what experts call DARVO. Deny. Attack. Reverse Victim Offender."

January 21, 2025: Baldoni’s legal team releases unedited footage from It Ends With Us

Baldoni’s attorney Bryan Freedman released nearly 10 minutes of behind-the-scenes footage from the film, showing takes included only as a slow-motion montage. Baldoni's legal team claimed the footage disproves Lively's December 2024 allegations of sexual harassment.

Lively's lawyers refuted this in a statement, stating the footage supports her claims: “The video shows Mr. Baldoni repeatedly leaning in toward Ms. Lively, attempting to kiss her, kissing her forehead, rubbing his face and mouth against her neck, flicking her lip with his thumb, caressing her, telling her how good she smells, and talking with her out of character.

“Every moment of this was improvised by Mr. Baldoni with no discussion or consent in advance, and no intimacy coordinator present. Mr. Baldoni was not only Ms. Lively’s co-star, but the director, the head of studio and Ms. Lively’s boss.”

Her legal team added: “The video shows Ms. Lively leaning away and repeatedly asking for the characters to just talk. Any woman who has been inappropriately touched in the workplace will recognise Ms. Lively’s discomfort and her attempts to deflect unwanted touching with levity. No woman should have to take defensive measures to avoid being touched by their employer without consent.”

They criticised the release of the footage to the media rather than as court evidence, calling it “an unethical attempt to manipulate the public” and “a continuation of their harassment and retaliatory campaign.”

January 22, 2025: Lively and Reynolds seek gag order

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds filed a gag order against Baldoni’s legal team after raw, unedited footage from the set of It Ends With Us was leaked.

The clips, which surfaced online, featured multiple takes of Lively and Baldoni performing a dance scene for the romantic drama, where they played Lily Bloom and Ryle Kincaid, respectively.

The legal letter, addressed to Judge Lewis J. Liman, accuses Baldoni’s lawyer Bryan Freedman of “improper conduct” in releasing the footage. Lively’s legal team has responded fiercely, calling the leak further proof of their allegations against Baldoni.

“Justin Baldoni and his lawyer may hope that this latest stunt will get ahead of the damaging evidence against him, but the video itself is damning,” they told Page Six.

“The video shows Mr Baldoni repeatedly leaning in toward Ms Lively, attempting to kiss her, kissing her forehead, rubbing his face and mouth against her neck, flicking her lip with his thumb, caressing her, telling her how good she smells, and talking with her out of character.”

The Standard has contacted Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively’s reps for comment.