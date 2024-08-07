Blake Lively Is Pretty in Pink Corseted Versace Mini Dress at “It Ends with Us” Afterparty

The actress wore her second Versace look of the night for the afterparty in New York City on Tuesday, Aug. 6

Gotham/GC Images Blake Lively

Blake Lively is pretty in pink!

The actress, 36, exuded uber-feminine energy in a Versace corseted mini dress at the It Ends with Us premiere afterparty in New York City on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

Lively's dress was designed with a lace corset and ruching at the sides finished with a flowing skirt and lace hem.

She paired her outfit with Christian Louboutin Emilie embellished sandals in matching pink along with a pair of embellished drop earrings in the shape of flowers — which she has been rocking throughout the promotion of her latest film in ode to her character Lily Bloom and her floral shop.

Gotham/GC Images Lively attends the 'It Ends with Us' afterparty in New York City on Aug. 6

Lively also accessorized her dress with a stack of colorful embellished rings and bracelets and a sparkling purple purse in the shape of yet another flower in a nod to the movie.



Her Versace look followed on from her premiere look earlier in the evening of another Versace dress which was previously worn by Britney Spears in 2002.

The vintage gown was perfectly on theme for the floral dressing Lively has been doing this summer as it included embellished flowers across her waist in multicolored sequins with a one-shoulder halter neckline and sheer paneling.

"It is Britney's actual dress," Lively told PEOPLE on the red carpet. "It should be in the Smithsonian or the Met. But it's on me. I feel so lucky!"

Cindy Ord/Getty Lively wore a vintage Versace gown previously worn by Britney Spears at the premiere earlier in the evening

The Gossip Girl alum was joined at the afterparty by her It Ends with Us costar Isabela Ferrer, who portrays the younger version of her character in the film, as she also wore a pink mini dress with embroidered flowers, paired with embellished heels and a purse shaped as a bouquet.

The actresses appeared like twins as they also wore similar beauty looks of rosy pink blush and a pink lip while sporting loose waves in their hair.

Gotham/GC Images Lively wore matching pink mini dresses with her costar in the film Isabela Ferrer at the party

Ferrer recently shared on her Instagram that Lively — who famously previously revealed she does not have a stylist — has become her stylist for the press run of their movie.

Posting a photo of herself posing in a black Oscar de la Renta dress and Manolo Blahnik pumps two days ago, Ferrer wrote in the caption, “@blakelively styling me (still can’t believe I get to say that??)









