Blake Lively Reveals Her Love of Floristry in Sweet Post: 'Straight Up Peace'

"I’ve always thought I was a florist, well before playing one," the 'It Ends with Us' star wrote on Instagram on Saturday, July 27

Blake Lively/Instagram Blake Lively

Art is imitating life for Blake Lively!

In a reflective Instagram post on Saturday, July 27, the Gossip Girl alum, 36, shared that she's enjoyed floristry ever since she moved to the big city as a teenager.

"I’ve always thought I was a florist, well before playing one," she began the post's caption, referring to her role as florist Lily Bloom in the upcoming film It Ends with Us.

"I buy corner store flowers, take them home, reassemble them & give them new life," Lively continued. "Ever since I moved to the city at 19, that’s been one of my creative and meditative anchors."

Blake Lively/Instagram Blake Lively

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!



"It’s design, it’s interacting with nature, it’s a multi sensory joy. Whenever I get the opportunity to garden from scratch and assemble fresh arrangements, I feel like the luckiest person on the planet," she gushed, describing the activity as "straight up peace."

"No there’s no joke coming. Just me being earnest about flowers. Ugh pure sincerity. I hate it here 😵‍💫🫠🥰," she concluded the first paragraph of her caption.

Lively went on to explain that some of the photos she included in the carousel post are from when she got to arrange flowers with her It Ends with Us costar Isabela Ferrer, who portrays a younger version of Lily in the film.

Blake Lively/Instagram A photo of floral arrangements shared by Blake Lively

Related: Blake Lively Gushes Over Her Ladypool Look from Deadpool & Wolverine Premiere: 'It Is Actual Art'

"It’s neat to see our personalities come through in the flowers," Lively continued in the caption. "This is why I love this stuff. All the ways you learn about people when you watch them create in different mediums fascinates me. We were rushing, but I’m a proud peacock over our arrangements! 🌸🌹🪻🪷🌸🌼🌸."

It Ends with Us, based on Colleen Hoover's best-selling novel of the same name, will be released on Aug. 9. Lively's character Lily moves to Boston to open a flower shop after her father's funeral in the film.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Blake Lively attends the "Deadpool & Wolverine" New York premiere on July 22, 2024

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She had discovered her mother's journals during the trip home for the funeral and learned that her mother had been abused by her father during their relationship, but kept the reality a secret from young Lily.

The revelation leads Lily to remember her first love, Atlas Corrigan (played by Brandon Sklenar as an adult), whom she ended a relationship with when he went to serve in the military. She begins considering if she still has feelings for Atlas while in the midst of a potentially abusive relationship with her current love, neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid (Justin Baldoni).

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.