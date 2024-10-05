Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Have Cute Dinner Date Together in N.Y.C. — See the Photo!

Reynolds shared a sweet snap of the couple's night out on his Instagram Stories on Oct. 4

Ryan Reynolds/Instagram Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are all smiles in New York City!

On Friday, Oct. 4, Reynolds, 47, posted a sweet selfie on his Instagram Stories of himself and his wife Lively, 37, on a dinner date at N.Y.C.’s Café Chelsea.

The happy couple both smiled as they cozied up in the snap, which showed them sitting at a restaurant table by a window showcasing the city streets beyond. Reynolds had soundtracked the photo with the song “Autumn in New York” by Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong and tagged in the restaurant below the image.

For their dinner date, the Deadpool & Wolverine actor wore a green sweater and accessorized with a neck chain and glasses. His actress wife sported a black leather-look jacket, chunky gold earrings and pinkish-red lipstick.

The romantic photo of the pair comes after they celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary on Sept. 9. Lively and Reynolds first met on the set of their 2011 movie Green Lantern and now share four children, daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, Betty, 4, and baby son Olin,1.

Ryan Reynolds/Instagram Reynolds posted a photo of him and Lively on a dinner date on Oct. 4

A source told PEOPLE shortly after Lively and Reynolds’ anniversary that they “are a great team when it comes to both their family and work.”

“They're super supportive of each other, he's very proud of her,” the insider added. “They have a great marriage and love to celebrate everything they created together."

In July, Reynolds shared during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark that he and Lively spend their date nights mostly talking about their kids.

"We went on a date the other night and our oldest was going to kill us," Reynolds recalled on the show. "Just for going on a date; just for tending to the relationship. And we did, and what’s crazy is, the whole time we’re there, we just talked about [our kids].”

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Lively and Reynolds pictured in July

On Sept. 24, Lively and Reynolds, 47 were spotted holding hands while out in N.Y.C. again as they coordinated in matching navy blue ensembles.

Lively wore wide-leg, navy blue trousers with a blue and purple knit vest and had a blue Chanel purse, while Reynolds wore dark blue jeans and a dark blue buttoned shirt embellished with floral embroidery — seemingly referencing Lively’s floral trend while promoting her recent film It Ends with Us.

The couple appeared to be matching when they were seen going out for a stroll together in N.Y.C on the previous week on Sept. 16, when they each wore sunglasses and pink and blue-colored outfits.

