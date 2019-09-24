Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Have a Long, Hilarious History of Trolling Each Other

Blake Lively is one of the most stylish people on Instagram—just scroll through her lewk-filled feed for proof—and she's also one of the funniest. Her captions are always on point, like this one honoring our Lord and Savior Serena van der Woodsen. She's also an expert at repurposing memes. (Again, this one about Serena van der Woodsen is everything I'll ever need in life.)

But by far the funniest thing Lively does on Instagram—and Twitter—is troll her husband, Ryan Reynolds. To be fair, the trolling really started on his end; the Deadpool actor's Twitter is legendary for its dad jokes, and he moved that humor over to Instagram, posting photos that playfully jab at Lively. Her retaliations are just as funny—if not funnier. You know what they say: A couple who trolls together stays together.

Below, check out a timeline of all their (harmless) shots at each other.

March 2015: Lively posts this side-by-side comparison of a Deadpool ad and a throwback Burt Reynolds photo shoot. "Now for this week's WHO WORE IT BETTER... Reynolds vs Reynolds I vote for a reshoot: wearing only the mask," Lively captioned the photo. We agree. Deadpool really needs to let his freak flag fly.

April 2015: Reynolds and Helen Mirren pose for a sweet photo on the red carpet, and Lively jokes, "Should I be concerned that my husband's never looked at me this way?"

June 2016: Lively releases her most iconic movie to date: The Shallows, a shark movie in which she spends 98 percent of her screen time on some rock. Reynolds commemorates this achievement by memeing one of the film's TV spots. "Actual footage from the first date with my wife. Tried to surprise her and totally forgot I was a fucking shark," he tweeted.

August 2016: When a fan asked Reynolds what Lively thinks about all the inapprorpriate questions he gets about Deadpool, he said he's pretty sure Lively writes them herself. A perfect joke.

April 2017: Reynolds is honored at the Time 100 gala, so Lively decides to post a photo of him to Instagram but make her caption about John Legend, who was also honored and in the background of the pic. This kicked off Reynolds and Lively's specialty brand of photo trolling.

August 2017: A prime example of that genre: This photo of Reynolds and a severely cropped-out Lively that he posted for her birthday.

October 2017: But Lively got him back…by posting a photo of Ryan Gosling for Reynolds's birthday.

October 2017: Okay, so in this scenario, Lively basically used Reynolds to troll herself. If you'll recall, everyone was living for Lively's multiple outfit changes during her All I See Is You press tour. She nodded at the pandemonium by joking that Reynolds, as great as he looked at the premiere, had no outfit changes.

November 2017: Then he made this incredibly-rude-but-all-in-good-fun jab about Lively's on-set look for The Rhythm Section. To be honest, though, Lively is working that bright-blue beanie.

December 2017: But don't worry: Lively wasn't sweating the shade. She retaliated a month later by knocking Reynolds's cookie-baking skills.

February 2018: To celebrate Valentine's Day, the couple jested back and forth about how they were on different dating apps—ya know, as couples do.

