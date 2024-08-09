Blake Lively Shopped Her Jewelry Vault for “It Ends with Us: ”'She Has Incredible Taste,' Costumer Says (Exclusive)

Costume designer Eric Daman likened Lively's collection of Lorraine Schwartz jewelry to "the Holy Grail" when speaking with PEOPLE about the movie

Nicole Rivelli Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni in It Ends with Us

Blake Lively poured her heart and soul into It Ends with Us.

She also rummaged through her closet to help costume designer Eric Daman fill out her character's wardrobe.

Lively, 36, worked very closely with Daman, whom she has known since they started working together on Gossip Girl back in 2007, when it came to crafting her wardrobe for Lily Bloom, a flower shop owner. Due to a number of factors — limited budget, Lively's impeccable taste and a deep love of her character — she wanted to bring many of her own wardrobe pieces from home to wear in the film.

One of those recurring wardrobe features? Lively's incredible jewelry collection, which Daman was more than excited to include. Several of her jewels — including pieces from one of her go-to designers — found their way into the film.

"Blake brought in her own jewelry, her Lorraine Schwartz jewelry," he reveals. "I didn't have budget for that. She has incredible taste and incredible things."

The costume designer shares that the actress would bring her jewelry collection with her to set so she and Daman could go through it together.

Nicole Rivelli Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively in It Ends with Us

"A lot of the jewelry was from her personal collection," he says, noting that pieces are scattered throughout the film. "She'd bring in her beautiful little jewelry box in a tote bag and be like, 'What do you think about this?' I'm like, I actually can't speak. You open [the jewelry box] and it's like the Holy Grail. How many pieces of Lorraine Schwartz diamonds are in there? And why are you just carrying that around in a tote bag? It's so great."

Lorraine Schwartz herself was also more than thrilled to see her pieces featured in the film, especially on Lively, whom she has also known for many years.

“It was so exciting to see all the beautiful jewelry in the movie. Blake is the ultimate jewelry girl and she is mine and my sister Ofira’s muse," Schwartz tells PEOPLE exclusively. "Over the years we have been so lucky to jewel her and to know her. She is family and has become a huge creative inspiration to us both. I love that our pieces she wore in the film are from her own personal collection that she’s acquired throughout the years.”

Blake Lively in It Ends with Us

Lively previously revealed to PEOPLE that she'd rifled through her husband Ryan Reynolds' closet for a few pieces to bring to set, as well as her bestie Gigi Hadid's.

"There's a lot of my stuff," she shared. "I have a few of my husband's shirts and socks randomly in the movie ... I have some of Gigi Hadid's sweaters in the movie. She has this line, Guest in Residence, but also she would run out and I would be like, 'I want this one' because of all the really cool patterns and whatnot, and she’d be like, 'I have that. You can wear mine.' So some of that."

Daman expends on the sharing-is-caring philosophy that Lively's friends and family took on for the film, saying, "Gigi sent us a ton of amazing stuff from her Guest in Residence collection that we featured in several looks. And we see Ryan’s plaid vest in a Lily Bloom's store scene. It all adds such a personal touch to the character. I love that Blake is so open and willing to share her (and her husband's and her BFF's!) finery with us. I'm truly grateful."

Blake Lively in It Ends with Us

Even some of shoes in the romantic movie came straight out of Lively's own life. Audiences got a glimpse of that already in the form of the trailer that was released in July. From the first second Lily walks into the scene of Allysa's birthday party, the camera pans up from her feet — which are clad in crystal fishnet Saint Laurent boots. And those belong to Lively herself. Daman says Lively brought the shoes in for their fitting and he knew they were the right choice.

"I did a later fitting at Blake’s and got to visit the miraculous, literally to-die-for shoe closet. I can't even tell you how amazing," he gushes.

"She brought them in, and what am I going to do? Be like, 'I don’t know, those feel like middle management. No, that’s not the thing.' The producers and other people had different ideas," he says, but he knew better. "She’s wearing f---ing crystal YSL boots and you’re going to do a pan of her walking in."

Daman says the sparkling boot moment paired with her coat drop moments after is "fierce AF" — much like Lily (and Lively) herself.

Lily also wears a couple different pairs of Christian Louboutins out of Lively's own closet, including a pair in her wedding scene and another pair on the rooftop, while she's wearing the incredible bronze Alexandre Vauthier gown.

It Ends with Us lands in theaters on Aug. 9.

