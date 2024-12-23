Blake Lively’s ‘Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants’ Co-Stars Show Support Following Suit Against Justin Baldoni: “The Hypocrisy Is Astounding”

True to the bond showcased in their 2005 film The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, America Ferrera, Amber Rose Tamblyn and Alexis Bledel have penned a letter in support of co-star Blake Lively following her lawsuit against It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni, who she alleged sexually harassed her and coordinated a reputation-smearing campaign against her.

“As Blake’s friends and sisters for over twenty years, we stand with her in solidarity as she fights back against the reported campaign waged to destroy her reputation,” the joint statement, shared on Instagram, began. “Throughout the filming of It Ends With Us, we saw her summon the courage to ask for a safe workplace for herself and colleagues on set, and we are appalled to read the evidence of a premeditated and vindictive effort that ensued to discredit her voice.”

More from Deadline

ADVERTISEMENT

In the post, the trio also allude to the “astounding” hypocrisy of the film’s premise — based on Colleen Hoover’s novel of the same name, which explores a relationship colored by domestic violence — and star/filmmaker Baldoni’s previous self-identification a staunch feminist ally. (The actor received an award for allyship just this month.)

“We are struck by the reality that even if a woman is strong, celebrated, and resourced as our friend Blake, she can face forceful retaliation for daring to ask for a safe working environment. We are inspired by our sister’s courage to stand up for herself and others,” they continued.

The statement concludes with a call for readers to look up the full legal complaint and peruse the claims.

In a sprawling, 80-page lawsuit filed by Lively late Friday, the Gossip Girl alumna alleges that Baldoni engaged in “disturbing behavior” on set, which included, but was not limited to, his addition of improvised kissing and sex scenes, discussion of his porn addiction, claim that he could communicate with Lively’s late father and joking that he “missed the HR meeting” after Lively rebuffed comments that made her “feel ogled and exposed” and “deeply uncomfortable.”

Thereafter, the complaint claims that the Jane the Virgin actor then worked alongside his Wayfarer Studios team and crisis PR vet Melissa Nathan to launch a “sophisticated press and digital plan in retaliation for Ms. Lively exercising her legally-protected right to speak up about their misconduct on the set,” including text messages of such communication indicating a plan to “bury” her.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since news broke of the suit’s filing, Baldoni has been dropped from agency WME, which previously repped Baldoni and currently represents Lively. Additionally, author Hoover voiced her support for Lively, saying, “You have been nothing but honest, kind, supportive and patient since the day we met. Thank you for being exactly the human that you are. Never change. Never wilt.”

Based on the beloved YA novel of the same name by Ann Brashares, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (2005) follows four best friends who share a mysterious pair of pants that fits each of them despite their differing sizes, signaling their close relationship as they spend a summer apart. The heart-warming tale got the sequel treatment in 2008 and endures as a girlhood classic. A reported third installment has previously been floated.

View the full statement from Lively’s co-stars below:

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.