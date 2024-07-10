Blake Lively Stitched Her “It Ends with Us” Co-Star Brandon Sklenar's Floral Jeans: 'Handmade by Me'

Lively and co-star Isabela Ferrer made Sklenar's jeans for a surprise screening of the movie

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Blake Lively and Brandon Sklenar at It Ends with Us Screening in Texas

Blake Lively really loves her crafting time.

The It Ends with Us star shared a heartfelt Instagram post on July 10 for her co-stars of the upcoming film, revealing that she and Isabela Ferrer handmade Brandon Sklenar's jeans for their June appearance at a surprise screening of the movie.

"In 20 years of doing this, I don’t think I’ve ever experienced anything quite like surprising 2500 fans with an early preview of @itendswithusmovie 🙏 to everyone who showed up in their floral jeans alongside us, including @brandonsklenar (jeans handmade by me & @isabela.ferrer 🌸🤩 🌸)," she wrote, alongside photos of the three of them with Colleen Hoover, who wrote the book the movie is based on.

Lively even included photos of herself and Ferrer ironing the floral patches onto Sklenar's jeans. The actor rocked a pair of relaxed jeans with just a few floral patches on one back pocket. He was only too excited to show the flowers off when he hit the stage at the event in Texas.

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Blake Lively and Brandon Sklenar at It Ends with Us screening in Texas

Lively, 36, also shared on Instagram that she and her younger co-star bonded over fashion in a very heart-warming way.

"The highlight though was when I got to style sweet @isabela.ferrer in my clothes because she came straight from her job at a restaurant in Brooklyn to this mayhem bc @colleenhoover and I begged her to just hop on a plane. The best weekend, and this is only the beginning…"

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Brandon Sklenar, Colleen Hoover, Isabela Ferrer and Blake Lively at It Ends with Us screening in Texas

For her own take on the floral denim dress code, Lively wore a pair of $19,000 pair of Valentino jeans featuring dramatic cutouts and floral embroidery.

Right after the June event in Grapevine, Texas, Lively shared snaps to her Instagram Stories, comparing the cast to one of her previous projects The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants.

"Well. You finally got a Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants sequel last night," she wrote, adding of Sklenar, "Except one of our sisters is looking extremely male."

It Ends With Us, which is based on Hoover's popular romance novel, hits theaters starting Aug. 9, 2024.

