Blake Lively toasts Anna Kendrick in 'Another Simple Favor' pic

Blake Lively, seen at the 2022 Forbes Power Women's Summit in New York City, returns in "Another Simple Favor." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Amazon MGM studios released the first official still photograph from Another Simple Favor on Friday. The film will open the SXSW Film and Television Festival in March and premiere May 1.

The photo shows Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick toasting martini glasses in front of an outdoor swimming pool. The new film is set in Capri, Italy, at a wedding.

The duo starred in 2018's A Simple Favor as Stephanie (Kendrick) and Emily (Lively). Based on Darcey Bell's book, Emily got Stephanie embroiled in a mystery when she abandoned her child with Stephanie.

The official synopsis for Another Simple Favor promises "murder and betrayal."

ADVERTISEMENT

Henry Golding, Andrew Rannells and Bashir Salahuddin return from the first film. New cast members include Elizabeth Perkins, Michelle Monroe, Alex Newell, Elena Sofia Ricci and Allison Janney.

Anna Kendrick (L) and Blake Lively return in "Another Simple Favor," on Prime Video May 1. Photo courtesy of Amazon Content Services LLC

Paul Feig returns to direct. The new script is by Jessica Sharzer and Laeta Laeta Kalogridis.