Blake Lively Wears Husband Ryan Reynolds' Button-Up Shirt & Jokes She Inspired “Deadpool & Wolverine”

"I guess we’ll just have to wait and see…," teased Lively on Instagram

Jamie McCarthy/Getty; Marvel Enterprises/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds continue to inspire one another every day!

The actress, 36, recently wore a chic Bode look that included one of her husband's shirts while promoting her upcoming film It Ends with Us, based on the 2016 novel of the same name.

Lively made the reveal next to a hilarious Instagram post showing herself wearing the complete outfit: Bode's Floret Brocade Shorts, a matching button-up, a strapless black crop top, and strappy sandal heels.

"A month of flower fashion has begun. Let’s be real, I only do these press tours so I have an excuse to scrapbook, bake, & make flower arrangements while laughing with my friends. Let the joy begin…," wrote Lively at the start of the lengthy caption.

"@bode thank you for the coolest short suit. And @vancityreynolds thank you for donating your @bode shirt for me to layer with said suit. Givin’ you all the full Lily Bloom style in real life. Yes," she continued, referencing her film character.

The mom of four ended the caption by making a playful reference to Reynold's upcoming film, Deadpool & Wolverine.

Bav Media / SplashNews Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds filming 'Deadpool 3'

"@vancityreynolds , @gigihadid , a little of myself, a sampling of @pierceandward & @houseofhackney and a heavy splash of young Atlas as a combo platter was my Lily inspo. Now you can’t unsee it…☺️ Feminine and masculine. Maximalist and minimalist. Excessive and utility. A woman who is all things, all at once. But it’s fair bc I hear I was his inspo for Wade Wilson in @deadpoolmovie 3 😵‍💫 I guess we’ll just have to wait and see…," wrote Lively.

The couple has often trolled each other on social media and publicly expressed their support for one another.

In February, Lively attended the 2024 Super Bowl dressed in a red-and-white tracksuit from Balenciaga’s collaboration with Adidas and a Deadpool & Wolverine friendship bracelet.

Blake Lively/instagram Blake Lively wears 'Deadpool & Wolverine' friendship bracelet to 2024 Super Bowl

The couple are both keeping busy this summer as Deadpool & Wolverine is set to theaters on July 26, while It Ends with Us will arrive at theaters on Aug. 9.

While speaking with PEOPLE in April, Lively opened up about what made her want to take part in It Ends with Us.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively in May 2019

"Lily resonated with an enormous amount of people, as the success of the book made clear. Stepping into a character who’s had such a meaningful impact is an honor to take on," she said. "I loved Lily. And I hope that love is felt by those who care about her like I do, and also those who are getting to know her for the first time in this film."



