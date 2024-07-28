Blake Lively Wears Shirt Featuring Husband Ryan Reynolds’ “Deadpool ”Costar Hugh Jackman: 'When Your Man’s Away'

The actress wore the themed T-shirt while ziplining in New York

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Blake Lively, Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds.

Blake Lively is showing Hugh Jackman some love while Ryan Reynolds is away!

On Saturday, July 27, the actress, 36, posted a video on her Instagram Stories that showed her ziplining in New York while wearing a T-shirt that featured none other than 47-year-old Reynolds’ Deadpool & Wolverine costar, Jackman, 55.

“When your man’s away so you have the time of your life wearing your other man’s shirt,” Lively wrote above the video, adding tags for her husband, Jackman, clothing brand HOMAGE and Boundless Adventures NY.

Blake Lively/Instagram Blake Lively wears a t-shirt featuring Hugh Jackman's Wolverine character.

The shirt she wore, which currently retails online for $36 — features three images of Jackman’s Wolverine character howling at a moon.

According to the brand's website, it was created with ​​Reynolds' Maximum Effort production company.

The website also notes that Lively’s T-shirt is part of Wade’s Closet, which is a “special collection of Deadpool designs hand-picked by Ryan Reynolds, fresh from Wade Wilson's personal closet.”

Lively makes a brief cameo alongside her "man" and her "other man" in Deadpool & Wolverine, which she talked about in a post on Instagram on Friday, July 26.

Revealing a little about the story behind her cameo role as Lady Deadpool, alongside several snaps of her red carpet look from the movie's July 22 premiere in New York City, Lively wrote, "In 2010, I was on Gossip Girl and about to film my first superhero movie, The Green Lantern, with my kind Canadian costar @vancityreynolds."

Taylor Hill/WireImage (L-R) Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid, and Hugh Jackman attend the world premiere of 'Deadpool & Wolverine' at Lincoln Center on July 22, 2024 in New York City.

She then explained that it was while filming The Green Lantern that her now-husband first told her and their costar Taika Waititi about Marvel's Deadpool character.

"It was a 'meta' superhero," Lively said. "Most of us didn’t know what exactly meta meant back then. Except Taika bc he’s always been more brilliant than the rest of us mortals. We understood in theory, but how it would come together for an audience was murky, for everyone but him. It wasn’t a real dream. The movie was never gonna happen."

"Just before all this in 2010, @robliefeld drew an unmasked Lady Deadpool for the first time," the actress next explained of the comic book artist who co-created Deadpool, Rob Liefeld.

Lively also included a slide in her carousel that showed Liefeld had based the character of Lady Deadpool on her back in 2010, when he came up with the idea, due to the fact he was a Gossip Girl fan.

"@deadpoolmovie wasn’t real," she noted of the timing of the creation of Lady Deadpool, adding, "And Rob had no idea I was working with @vancityreynolds."

She and Reynolds began dating in 2011, married in 2012, and now share four children: three daughters, James, 9, Inez, 7, Betty, 4, and a son, Olin, 1,

"12 years later I read Rob’s post. A year after that, @deadpoolmovie 3 was filmed. And today it’s in theaters. The universe has such a magical sense of humor sometimes." Lively concluded her post.

Lively isn't the only family member to make a cameo in the new movie, as James, Inez and Olin all have small onscreen roles, while Betty held a cute behind-the-scenes position as Jackman's "Wrangler."

Deadpool & Wolverine is in theaters now.



